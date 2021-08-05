A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS battery is the battery used in a tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The top five players held over 50% of the market share, in terms of the globle TPMS battery sales revenue in 2018. This report contains market size and forecasts of TPMS Battery in United States, including the following market information: United States TPMS Battery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States TPMS Battery Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) United States top five TPMS Battery companies in 2020 (%) The global TPMS Battery market size is expected to growth from US$ 197.5 million in 2020 to US$ 263.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

The United States TPMS Battery market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the TPMS Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States TPMS Battery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States TPMS Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Up to 350 mA, Above 350 mA United States TPMS Battery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States TPMS Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), OEM, Aftermarket

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies TPMS Battery revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies TPMS Battery revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies TPMS Battery sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies TPMS Battery sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)

key players include:, Maxell, Murata Manufacturing, Panasonic, EVE Energy, Tadiran Batteries GmbH, Renata (Swatch)

