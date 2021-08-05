Light Trucks Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Ford Motor, General Motors, Toyota Motor

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Light Trucks Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Light Trucks market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Fiat S.p.A. (Italy), Ford Motor Company (United States), General Motors Company (United States), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Tata Motors Limited (India), Volvo Group (Sweden), Daimler AG (Germany), Hinduja Group (Ashok Leyland)(India)

Brief Overview on Light Trucks:

Light trucks are goods and services vehicles with a gross weight of fewer than 3.5 tonnes, and they are known as light goods vehicles (LGVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) or vans. With the growing automotive industry and demand for efficient lightweight vehicles, the global light truck market is increasing. However, some regulatory norms regarding fuel emission might hamper the growth. As per the study, LCVs account for 75% of commercial vehicle sales approximately.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Prevalence of Hybrid Electric Vehicles is Increasing the Demand of Light Trucks

Increasing Middle-Class Users of Light Trucks

Opportunities:

Continuous Research and Development in the Automotive Sector

Increasing Government investment in Automotive Industry

Market Growth Drivers:

Demand for Lightweight Energy Efficient Vehicles

Increasing Development and Advancement in the Automotive Industry

Segmentation of the Global Light Trucks Market:

by Type (Ambulance Light Truck, Poultry Light Truck, Closed Container Light Truck, Others)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

