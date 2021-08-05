Rare Metals Market is Going To Boom | Luka Resources, Lynas, Greenland Minerals and Energy

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Rare Metals Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Rare Metals market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Luka Resources Limited (Australia), Lynas Corporation, Ltd. (Australia), Greenland Minerals and Energy (Greenland), Alkane Resources Ltd. (Australia), Canada Rare Earth Corporation (Canada), China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd (China), Ucore Rare Metals Great Western Minerals Group (Canada), Vale SA (Brazil), Avalon Rare Metals (Canada), Quest Rare Metals (Canada), Frontier Rare Earths / Kores (South Africa)

Brief Overview on Rare Metals:

Rare metals play important role In the economic growth of the country as they are used in the production of electronics, communication networks, and military weapons. China holds the largest market share as a supplier of rare metals accounts for over 60% of the global market share. Total 17 rare metals are listed in the periodic table which is found In earth crust which has numerous application across industries such as defense, nuclear energy, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Consumer Goods and Automotive Industry

Increasing Security Services across the Globe

Opportunities:

Adoption for Low Emission Radioactive Technologies.

Emphasizing on Recycling and Reuse of Rare Metals

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Low Carbon Technologies

Biosorption Tool for Healing Of Rare Metals

Segmentation of the Global Rare Metals Market:

by Type (Cerium, Dysprosium, Erbium, Europium, Gadolinium, Holmium, Lanthanum, Lutetium, Neodymium, Others), Application (Magnets, Colorants, Alloys, Optical Instruments, Catalysts, Others)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Rare Metals Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Rare Metals market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Rare Metals market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

