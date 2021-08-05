Xylitol Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 5.8% Over 2021-2026 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Xylitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global xylitol market size reached US$ 921 Million in 2020. Also known as wood sugar, xylitol (C5H12O5) is a white, crystalline powder with a granular structure. It can be derived naturally from plant materials or manufactured using an industrial process. Its consumption assists in digestion, lipid and bone metabolism, stimulating the immune system, controlling obesity, and reducing ear and respiratory infections. It is also known to prevent osteoporosis, improve dental health, and increase collagen production. Consequently, it is extensively used in the preparation of sugar-free chewing gums, mints, candies, and diabetes-friendly food and oral-care products across the globe.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/xylitol-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Xylitol Market Trends:

Due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as high cholesterol, cardiovascular disorders, and obesity, there is a considerable rise in the number of individuals who are conscious about their calorie intake. This represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the market. Xylitol assists in reducing intraocular pressure, healing wounds, preventing ear infections, and clearing nasal passageways. As a result, it is employed in the manufacturing of various pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It is also used as a humectant and anti-microbial preservative in lip care products and moisturizers in the personal care industry around the world. Apart from this, it is increasingly being added to toothpaste and chewing gums as it hardens untreated cavities, enhances tooth remineralization, and reduces teeth sensitivity. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are focusing on producing xylitol in a cost-effective and eco-friendly manner by extracting xylitol from sugarcane bagasse. These advancements are creating a favorable market outlook. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1,289 Million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2ZQOJHv

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

DuPont

Ingredion

Roquette

Cargill

Novagreen

Zuchem Inc.

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Xylitol Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, form and application.

Market Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Market Breakup by Application:

Chewing Gum

Confectionery

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/