Zeolite Market Report, Share, Analysis, Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Zeolite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global zeolite market trends reached around 7 Million Tons in 2020. Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicate minerals with a three-dimensional and open crystal structure made from oxygen, zinc and aluminum. They are mainly present in oceans as well as metamorphic rocks. Zeolites are either mined from volcanic rocks or can be synthesized industrially from aluminosilicate gels. They are known as molecular sieves as they are capable of ion exchange and reversible dehydration. Besides this, zeolites are stable solids that exhibit an optimum resistance against high temperature and pressure, and oxidation. They are also unaffected by various environmental conditions that can be harmful to other materials.

Global Zeolite Market Trends:

Zeolites are extensively used in a variety of applications due to their porous structure and advantageous properties. They are increasingly being utilized in refrigeration absorbents on account of their natural availability, and non-poisonous and non-flammable nature. Zeolites are also employed in the production of detergent as they assist in reducing the hardness of water rich in magnesium and calcium, thereby assisting in the cleaning action of detergents. On the other hand, they help clean commercial and nuclear wastes containing heavy metals and radioactive isotopes, respectively. Moreover, recyclability, the ease of use and the low cost of zeolites have facilitated their utilization as catalysts in the petrochemical industry. Furthermore, the usage of zeolites has escalated as an eco-friendly alternative to sodium tripolyphosphates, which governments of various nations restrict as they decline the quality of water. With the rising environmental concerns, they are also replacing environmentally harmful materials used in various processes with zeolite for its antimicrobial nature. This, in turn, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Arkema

BASF

Honeywell International

Tosoh Corporation

Zeochem

Zeolite Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Synthetic zeolite

Breakup by Application:

Detergent

Catalyst

Adsorbent

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

