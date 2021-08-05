Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Report, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market report to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2021-2026. The fetal and neonatal care (FNC) equipment refers to devices that crucial for diagnosing, monitoring and treating diseases of the fetus and infants. These instruments are also utilized in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), operating theatre and emergency room at all levels of hospitals to treat various medical ailments, including anemia, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, intraventricular hemorrhage, hyperbilirubinemia and transient tachypnea.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fetal-neonatal-care-equipment-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of premature birth with low immunity and weight. The rising awareness about improved neonatal health and care equipment among the masses is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in patient monitoring, respiratory, and phototherapy devices make fetal and neonatal instruments highly accurate, more user-friendly and cost-effective. Some of the other factors, such as the growing number of diagnostic centers, increasing healthcare spending and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to provide a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3kum9W8

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

ArjoHuntleigh

Atom Medical Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Covidien

Drägerwerk

Fisher & Paykel

GE Healthcare

Masimo

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical Incorporated

Philips Healthcare

Phoenix Medical Systems

Smiths Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

Utah Medical Products

Vyaire Medical Inc

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and end-user.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

NICU Equipment

Incubators

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Phototherapy Equipment

Respiratory Assistance and Monitoring Devices

Others

Fetal Care Equipment & Neonatal Care Equipment

Fetal Dopplers

Fetal MRI Devices

Fetal Ultrasound Devices

Fetal Pulse Oximeters

Others

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/