Turbochargers Market to Witness Stunning Growth | MAN Energy Solutions, BorgWarner Turbo Systems, Cummins

MAN Energy Solutions (Germany), BorgWarner Turbo Systems (United States), Cummins Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Napier Turbochargers (United Kingdom), Rotomaster International (Canada), Turbo Power Systems (United Kingdom), Aerocharger LLC. (United States), IHI Turbo America (United States), Precision Turbo & Engine (United States)

A turbocharger is a turbine-driven forced induction device that increases power output and efficiency of the internal combustion engine by forcing extra compressed air into the combustion chamber. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient engines driving the demand for turbochargers. Market leaders are focusing on technological developments to improve the efficiency of the turbochargers. For instance, BorgWarner Inc. an American automotive industry components and parts supplier launches dual volute turbocharger for gasoline engines which provides a faster engine response time for light-duty vehicles. Further, increasing demand from industries such as mining, agriculture, heavy-duty construction, marine industry, and others expected to drive the demand for turbochargers over the forecasted period.

Key Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Development of Turbocharger for Gasoline Engines

Increasing Using Lightweight Material for Turbochargers

Opportunities:

Technological Developments to Develop Fuel-Efficient Engines

Increasing Demand for Internal Combustion Engines in Numerous Industries Such As Mining, Marine, and Others

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand From Automotive Industry

Rising Demand for Electric Turbochargers

Application (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Ships & Aircraft, Heavy Duty Vehicles, Locomotive)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

