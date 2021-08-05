Robot Vacuums Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Dyson, ECOVACS Robotics, Hanool Robotics

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Robot Vacuums Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Robot Vacuums market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

A Fluidra S.A (Spain), BSH HausgerÃ¤te GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH) (Germany), Dyson Ltd (United Kingdom), ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd. (China), Hanool Robotics Corp. (South Korea), iRobot Corporation (United States), LG Electronics (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Maytronics Ltd. (Israel), Metapo, Inc. (United States), Moneual USA, Inc. (United States), Neato Robotics, Inc. (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (A Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd Company) (Japan)

Brief Overview on Robot Vacuums:

Robot vacuum, also known as robovacs, is an autonomous device (robot), used in numerous household and industrial applications for cleaning floors, pool, windows and others. In recent years, top players are continuously focusing on manufacturing of small & compact size robot and also change the shape from circle to square type to cleaning batter.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Technological Advancements in Robot Vacuum

Huge Adoption of Automatic Robot Vacuum

Opportunities:

Increasing Integration with Artificial Intelligence and High Investment in R&D

Rising Concerns Regarding Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities across the World

Increasing Labor Cost in Developing Countries Including China, India, Japan and Other

Market Growth Drivers:

Changing Lifestyles and Busy Work-Schedules in Both Developing and Developed Economies

The Growth of Urbanisation and Rapid Adoption in Hotels, Resort and Other Building Globally

Segmentation of the Global Robot Vacuums Market:

Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Others)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

