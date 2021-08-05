Textile Chemicals Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Transfar Chemicals Group, Archroma, Huntsman

“

The report titled Global Textile Chemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Textile Chemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Textile Chemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Textile Chemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Textile Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Textile Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Textile Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Textile Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Textile Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Textile Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Textile Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Textile Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Transfar Chemicals Group, Archroma, Huntsman, NICCA, Takemoto, Lonsen, Dymatic Chemicals, Rudolf GmbH, Pulcra-Chemicals, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku, Tanatex Chemicals, CHT/Bezema, Schill & Seilacher, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Bozzetto Group, Henglong Chemical, Total, Dr.Petry, Zhejiang Runtu

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chemical Fiber Oil, Printing Auxiliaries, Pretreatment Auxiliaries, Finishing Auxiliaries

Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparel, Home Furnishing, Technical Textiles, Chemical Fiber, Others

The Textile Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Textile Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Textile Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Textile Chemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Textile Chemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Textile Chemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Textile Chemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Textile Chemicals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chemical Fiber Oil

1.2.3 Printing Auxiliaries

1.2.4 Pretreatment Auxiliaries

1.2.5 Finishing Auxiliaries

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Textile Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Home Furnishing

1.3.4 Technical Textiles

1.3.5 Chemical Fiber

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Textile Chemicals Production

2.1 Global Textile Chemicals Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Textile Chemicals Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Textile Chemicals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Textile Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Textile Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 India

3 Global Textile Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Textile Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Textile Chemicals Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Textile Chemicals Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Textile Chemicals Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Textile Chemicals Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Textile Chemicals Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Textile Chemicals Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Textile Chemicals Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Textile Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Textile Chemicals Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Textile Chemicals Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Chemicals Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Textile Chemicals Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Textile Chemicals Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Chemicals Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Textile Chemicals Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Textile Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Textile Chemicals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Textile Chemicals Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Textile Chemicals Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Textile Chemicals Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Textile Chemicals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Textile Chemicals Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Textile Chemicals Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Textile Chemicals Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Textile Chemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Textile Chemicals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Textile Chemicals Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Textile Chemicals Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Textile Chemicals Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Textile Chemicals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Textile Chemicals Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Textile Chemicals Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Textile Chemicals Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Textile Chemicals Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Textile Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Textile Chemicals Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Textile Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Textile Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Textile Chemicals Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Textile Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Textile Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Textile Chemicals Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Textile Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Textile Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Textile Chemicals Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Textile Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Textile Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Textile Chemicals Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Textile Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Textile Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Textile Chemicals Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Textile Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Textile Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Textile Chemicals Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Textile Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Textile Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Textile Chemicals Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Textile Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Textile Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Textile Chemicals Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Textile Chemicals Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Textile Chemicals Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Textile Chemicals Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Textile Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Textile Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Textile Chemicals Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Textile Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Textile Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Textile Chemicals Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Textile Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Textile Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Chemicals Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Chemicals Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Textile Chemicals Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Transfar Chemicals Group

12.1.1 Transfar Chemicals Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Transfar Chemicals Group Overview

12.1.3 Transfar Chemicals Group Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Transfar Chemicals Group Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.1.5 Transfar Chemicals Group Recent Developments

12.2 Archroma

12.2.1 Archroma Corporation Information

12.2.2 Archroma Overview

12.2.3 Archroma Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Archroma Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.2.5 Archroma Recent Developments

12.3 Huntsman

12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.3.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.4 NICCA

12.4.1 NICCA Corporation Information

12.4.2 NICCA Overview

12.4.3 NICCA Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NICCA Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.4.5 NICCA Recent Developments

12.5 Takemoto

12.5.1 Takemoto Corporation Information

12.5.2 Takemoto Overview

12.5.3 Takemoto Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Takemoto Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.5.5 Takemoto Recent Developments

12.6 Lonsen

12.6.1 Lonsen Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lonsen Overview

12.6.3 Lonsen Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lonsen Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.6.5 Lonsen Recent Developments

12.7 Dymatic Chemicals

12.7.1 Dymatic Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dymatic Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 Dymatic Chemicals Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dymatic Chemicals Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.7.5 Dymatic Chemicals Recent Developments

12.8 Rudolf GmbH

12.8.1 Rudolf GmbH Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rudolf GmbH Overview

12.8.3 Rudolf GmbH Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Rudolf GmbH Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.8.5 Rudolf GmbH Recent Developments

12.9 Pulcra-Chemicals

12.9.1 Pulcra-Chemicals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pulcra-Chemicals Overview

12.9.3 Pulcra-Chemicals Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pulcra-Chemicals Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.9.5 Pulcra-Chemicals Recent Developments

12.10 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku

12.10.1 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Corporation Information

12.10.2 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Overview

12.10.3 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.10.5 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Recent Developments

12.11 Tanatex Chemicals

12.11.1 Tanatex Chemicals Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tanatex Chemicals Overview

12.11.3 Tanatex Chemicals Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Tanatex Chemicals Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.11.5 Tanatex Chemicals Recent Developments

12.12 CHT/Bezema

12.12.1 CHT/Bezema Corporation Information

12.12.2 CHT/Bezema Overview

12.12.3 CHT/Bezema Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CHT/Bezema Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.12.5 CHT/Bezema Recent Developments

12.13 Schill & Seilacher

12.13.1 Schill & Seilacher Corporation Information

12.13.2 Schill & Seilacher Overview

12.13.3 Schill & Seilacher Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Schill & Seilacher Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.13.5 Schill & Seilacher Recent Developments

12.14 Zschimmer & Schwarz

12.14.1 Zschimmer & Schwarz Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zschimmer & Schwarz Overview

12.14.3 Zschimmer & Schwarz Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zschimmer & Schwarz Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.14.5 Zschimmer & Schwarz Recent Developments

12.15 Bozzetto Group

12.15.1 Bozzetto Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bozzetto Group Overview

12.15.3 Bozzetto Group Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bozzetto Group Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.15.5 Bozzetto Group Recent Developments

12.16 Henglong Chemical

12.16.1 Henglong Chemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 Henglong Chemical Overview

12.16.3 Henglong Chemical Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Henglong Chemical Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.16.5 Henglong Chemical Recent Developments

12.17 Total

12.17.1 Total Corporation Information

12.17.2 Total Overview

12.17.3 Total Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Total Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.17.5 Total Recent Developments

12.18 Dr.Petry

12.18.1 Dr.Petry Corporation Information

12.18.2 Dr.Petry Overview

12.18.3 Dr.Petry Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Dr.Petry Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.18.5 Dr.Petry Recent Developments

12.19 Zhejiang Runtu

12.19.1 Zhejiang Runtu Corporation Information

12.19.2 Zhejiang Runtu Overview

12.19.3 Zhejiang Runtu Textile Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Zhejiang Runtu Textile Chemicals Product Description

12.19.5 Zhejiang Runtu Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Textile Chemicals Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Textile Chemicals Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Textile Chemicals Production Mode & Process

13.4 Textile Chemicals Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Textile Chemicals Sales Channels

13.4.2 Textile Chemicals Distributors

13.5 Textile Chemicals Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Textile Chemicals Industry Trends

14.2 Textile Chemicals Market Drivers

14.3 Textile Chemicals Market Challenges

14.4 Textile Chemicals Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Textile Chemicals Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

