Bicycle Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles

The report titled Global Bicycle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bicycle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bicycle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bicycle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bicycle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bicycle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bicycle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bicycle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bicycle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bicycle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bicycle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bicycle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles, Trek, Shanghai Phonex, Atlas, Flying Pigeon, Merida, Xidesheng Bicycle, OMYO, Emmelle, Avon Cycles, Tianjin Battle, Cannondale, Libahuang, Specialized, Trinx Bikes, DAHON, Cycoo, Bridgestone Cycle, Laux (Tianjin), Samchuly Bicycle, Cube, Pacific Cycles, Derby Cycle, Grimaldi Industri, Gazelle, KHS, Forever, Scott Sports

Market Segmentation by Product:

20 Inch, 24 Inch, 26 Inch, 27 Inch, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation Tools, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training, Others

The Bicycle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bicycle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bicycle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bicycle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bicycle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bicycle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bicycle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bicycle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bicycle Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bicycle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 20 Inch

1.2.3 24 Inch

1.2.4 26 Inch

1.2.5 27 Inch

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bicycle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation Tools

1.3.3 Recreation

1.3.4 Racing

1.3.5 Physical Training

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bicycle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Bicycle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Bicycle Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Bicycle Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Bicycle Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Bicycle Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Bicycle Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Bicycle Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Bicycle Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Bicycle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Bicycle Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Bicycle Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bicycle Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Bicycle Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Bicycle Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Bicycle Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bicycle Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Bicycle Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Bicycle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Bicycle Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bicycle Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Bicycle Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bicycle Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Bicycle Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Bicycle Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Bicycle Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Bicycle Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Bicycle Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Bicycle Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Bicycle Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bicycle Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Bicycle Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bicycle Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bicycle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bicycle Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Bicycle Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bicycle Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bicycle Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Bicycle Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bicycle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bicycle Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Bicycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Bicycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Bicycle Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Bicycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Bicycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Bicycle Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Bicycle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Bicycle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bicycle Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Bicycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Bicycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Bicycle Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Bicycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Bicycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Bicycle Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Bicycle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Bicycle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Bicycle Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bicycle Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Bicycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Bicycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Bicycle Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Bicycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Bicycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Bicycle Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Bicycle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Bicycle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Giant Bicycles

11.1.1 Giant Bicycles Corporation Information

11.1.2 Giant Bicycles Overview

11.1.3 Giant Bicycles Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Giant Bicycles Bicycle Product Description

11.1.5 Giant Bicycles Recent Developments

11.2 Hero Cycles

11.2.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hero Cycles Overview

11.2.3 Hero Cycles Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Hero Cycles Bicycle Product Description

11.2.5 Hero Cycles Recent Developments

11.3 TI Cycles

11.3.1 TI Cycles Corporation Information

11.3.2 TI Cycles Overview

11.3.3 TI Cycles Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 TI Cycles Bicycle Product Description

11.3.5 TI Cycles Recent Developments

11.4 Trek

11.4.1 Trek Corporation Information

11.4.2 Trek Overview

11.4.3 Trek Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Trek Bicycle Product Description

11.4.5 Trek Recent Developments

11.5 Shanghai Phonex

11.5.1 Shanghai Phonex Corporation Information

11.5.2 Shanghai Phonex Overview

11.5.3 Shanghai Phonex Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Shanghai Phonex Bicycle Product Description

11.5.5 Shanghai Phonex Recent Developments

11.6 Atlas

11.6.1 Atlas Corporation Information

11.6.2 Atlas Overview

11.6.3 Atlas Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Atlas Bicycle Product Description

11.6.5 Atlas Recent Developments

11.7 Flying Pigeon

11.7.1 Flying Pigeon Corporation Information

11.7.2 Flying Pigeon Overview

11.7.3 Flying Pigeon Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Flying Pigeon Bicycle Product Description

11.7.5 Flying Pigeon Recent Developments

11.8 Merida

11.8.1 Merida Corporation Information

11.8.2 Merida Overview

11.8.3 Merida Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Merida Bicycle Product Description

11.8.5 Merida Recent Developments

11.9 Xidesheng Bicycle

11.9.1 Xidesheng Bicycle Corporation Information

11.9.2 Xidesheng Bicycle Overview

11.9.3 Xidesheng Bicycle Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Xidesheng Bicycle Bicycle Product Description

11.9.5 Xidesheng Bicycle Recent Developments

11.10 OMYO

11.10.1 OMYO Corporation Information

11.10.2 OMYO Overview

11.10.3 OMYO Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 OMYO Bicycle Product Description

11.10.5 OMYO Recent Developments

11.11 Emmelle

11.11.1 Emmelle Corporation Information

11.11.2 Emmelle Overview

11.11.3 Emmelle Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Emmelle Bicycle Product Description

11.11.5 Emmelle Recent Developments

11.12 Avon Cycles

11.12.1 Avon Cycles Corporation Information

11.12.2 Avon Cycles Overview

11.12.3 Avon Cycles Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Avon Cycles Bicycle Product Description

11.12.5 Avon Cycles Recent Developments

11.13 Tianjin Battle

11.13.1 Tianjin Battle Corporation Information

11.13.2 Tianjin Battle Overview

11.13.3 Tianjin Battle Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Tianjin Battle Bicycle Product Description

11.13.5 Tianjin Battle Recent Developments

11.14 Cannondale

11.14.1 Cannondale Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cannondale Overview

11.14.3 Cannondale Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Cannondale Bicycle Product Description

11.14.5 Cannondale Recent Developments

11.15 Libahuang

11.15.1 Libahuang Corporation Information

11.15.2 Libahuang Overview

11.15.3 Libahuang Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Libahuang Bicycle Product Description

11.15.5 Libahuang Recent Developments

11.16 Specialized

11.16.1 Specialized Corporation Information

11.16.2 Specialized Overview

11.16.3 Specialized Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Specialized Bicycle Product Description

11.16.5 Specialized Recent Developments

11.17 Trinx Bikes

11.17.1 Trinx Bikes Corporation Information

11.17.2 Trinx Bikes Overview

11.17.3 Trinx Bikes Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Trinx Bikes Bicycle Product Description

11.17.5 Trinx Bikes Recent Developments

11.18 DAHON

11.18.1 DAHON Corporation Information

11.18.2 DAHON Overview

11.18.3 DAHON Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 DAHON Bicycle Product Description

11.18.5 DAHON Recent Developments

11.19 Cycoo

11.19.1 Cycoo Corporation Information

11.19.2 Cycoo Overview

11.19.3 Cycoo Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Cycoo Bicycle Product Description

11.19.5 Cycoo Recent Developments

11.20 Bridgestone Cycle

11.20.1 Bridgestone Cycle Corporation Information

11.20.2 Bridgestone Cycle Overview

11.20.3 Bridgestone Cycle Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Bridgestone Cycle Bicycle Product Description

11.20.5 Bridgestone Cycle Recent Developments

11.21 Laux (Tianjin)

11.21.1 Laux (Tianjin) Corporation Information

11.21.2 Laux (Tianjin) Overview

11.21.3 Laux (Tianjin) Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Laux (Tianjin) Bicycle Product Description

11.21.5 Laux (Tianjin) Recent Developments

11.22 Samchuly Bicycle

11.22.1 Samchuly Bicycle Corporation Information

11.22.2 Samchuly Bicycle Overview

11.22.3 Samchuly Bicycle Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Samchuly Bicycle Bicycle Product Description

11.22.5 Samchuly Bicycle Recent Developments

11.23 Cube

11.23.1 Cube Corporation Information

11.23.2 Cube Overview

11.23.3 Cube Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Cube Bicycle Product Description

11.23.5 Cube Recent Developments

11.24 Pacific Cycles

11.24.1 Pacific Cycles Corporation Information

11.24.2 Pacific Cycles Overview

11.24.3 Pacific Cycles Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Pacific Cycles Bicycle Product Description

11.24.5 Pacific Cycles Recent Developments

11.25 Derby Cycle

11.25.1 Derby Cycle Corporation Information

11.25.2 Derby Cycle Overview

11.25.3 Derby Cycle Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Derby Cycle Bicycle Product Description

11.25.5 Derby Cycle Recent Developments

11.26 Grimaldi Industri

11.26.1 Grimaldi Industri Corporation Information

11.26.2 Grimaldi Industri Overview

11.26.3 Grimaldi Industri Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Grimaldi Industri Bicycle Product Description

11.26.5 Grimaldi Industri Recent Developments

11.27 Gazelle

11.27.1 Gazelle Corporation Information

11.27.2 Gazelle Overview

11.27.3 Gazelle Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Gazelle Bicycle Product Description

11.27.5 Gazelle Recent Developments

11.28 KHS

11.28.1 KHS Corporation Information

11.28.2 KHS Overview

11.28.3 KHS Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 KHS Bicycle Product Description

11.28.5 KHS Recent Developments

11.29 Forever

11.29.1 Forever Corporation Information

11.29.2 Forever Overview

11.29.3 Forever Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 Forever Bicycle Product Description

11.29.5 Forever Recent Developments

11.30 Scott Sports

11.30.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information

11.30.2 Scott Sports Overview

11.30.3 Scott Sports Bicycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.30.4 Scott Sports Bicycle Product Description

11.30.5 Scott Sports Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Bicycle Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Bicycle Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Bicycle Production Mode & Process

12.4 Bicycle Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Bicycle Sales Channels

12.4.2 Bicycle Distributors

12.5 Bicycle Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Bicycle Industry Trends

13.2 Bicycle Market Drivers

13.3 Bicycle Market Challenges

13.4 Bicycle Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Bicycle Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

