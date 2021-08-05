Textile Dyes Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2027 | Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries

“

The report titled Global Textile Dyes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Textile Dyes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Textile Dyes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Textile Dyes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Textile Dyes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Textile Dyes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Textile Dyes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Textile Dyes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Textile Dyes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Textile Dyes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Textile Dyes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Textile Dyes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical, CHT Switzerland, Bodal Chemical, Sumitomo, Eksoy, Aarti Industries Ltd, Osaka Godo, Setas, Atul, Anand International, LonSen, Runtu, Jihua Group, Transfar, Hubei Chuyuan, Tianjin Hongfa, YaBuLai Dyestuff, Yabang, Linfen Dyeing, Dalian Dyestuffs, Zhongdan, ANOKY, Tianjin Dek Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, Acid Dyes, Other

Market Segmentation by Application:

Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc., Cotton Textiles, Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers, Others

The Textile Dyes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Textile Dyes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Textile Dyes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Textile Dyes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Textile Dyes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Textile Dyes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Textile Dyes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Textile Dyes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Dyes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Dyes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Disperse Dyes

1.2.3 Reactive Dyes

1.2.4 Sulfur Dyes

1.2.5 Vat Dyes

1.2.6 Acid Dyes

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Textile Dyes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.

1.3.3 Cotton Textiles

1.3.4 Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Textile Dyes Production

2.1 Global Textile Dyes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Textile Dyes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Textile Dyes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Textile Dyes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Textile Dyes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 Korea

2.10 China Taiwan

2.11 Southeast Asia

3 Global Textile Dyes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Textile Dyes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Textile Dyes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Textile Dyes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Textile Dyes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Textile Dyes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Textile Dyes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Textile Dyes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Textile Dyes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Textile Dyes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Textile Dyes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Textile Dyes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Textile Dyes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Textile Dyes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Dyes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Textile Dyes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Textile Dyes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Textile Dyes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Dyes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Textile Dyes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Textile Dyes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Textile Dyes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Textile Dyes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Textile Dyes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Textile Dyes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Textile Dyes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Textile Dyes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Textile Dyes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Textile Dyes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Textile Dyes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Textile Dyes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Textile Dyes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Textile Dyes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Textile Dyes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Textile Dyes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Textile Dyes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Textile Dyes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Textile Dyes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Textile Dyes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Textile Dyes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Textile Dyes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Textile Dyes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Textile Dyes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Textile Dyes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Textile Dyes Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Textile Dyes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Textile Dyes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Textile Dyes Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Textile Dyes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Textile Dyes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Textile Dyes Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Textile Dyes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Textile Dyes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Textile Dyes Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Textile Dyes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Textile Dyes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Textile Dyes Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Textile Dyes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Textile Dyes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Textile Dyes Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Textile Dyes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Textile Dyes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Textile Dyes Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Textile Dyes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Textile Dyes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Textile Dyes Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Textile Dyes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Textile Dyes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Textile Dyes Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Textile Dyes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Textile Dyes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Textile Dyes Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Textile Dyes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Textile Dyes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Textile Dyes Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Textile Dyes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Textile Dyes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Textile Dyes Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Textile Dyes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Textile Dyes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Dyes Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Dyes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Dyes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Dyes Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Dyes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Dyes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Textile Dyes Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Dyes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Dyes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Archroma

12.1.1 Archroma Corporation Information

12.1.2 Archroma Overview

12.1.3 Archroma Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Archroma Textile Dyes Product Description

12.1.5 Archroma Recent Developments

12.2 Huntsman

12.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huntsman Overview

12.2.3 Huntsman Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huntsman Textile Dyes Product Description

12.2.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.3 Kiri Industries

12.3.1 Kiri Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kiri Industries Overview

12.3.3 Kiri Industries Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kiri Industries Textile Dyes Product Description

12.3.5 Kiri Industries Recent Developments

12.4 Nippon Kayaku

12.4.1 Nippon Kayaku Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nippon Kayaku Overview

12.4.3 Nippon Kayaku Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nippon Kayaku Textile Dyes Product Description

12.4.5 Nippon Kayaku Recent Developments

12.5 Kyung-In

12.5.1 Kyung-In Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kyung-In Overview

12.5.3 Kyung-In Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kyung-In Textile Dyes Product Description

12.5.5 Kyung-In Recent Developments

12.6 Colourtex

12.6.1 Colourtex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Colourtex Overview

12.6.3 Colourtex Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Colourtex Textile Dyes Product Description

12.6.5 Colourtex Recent Developments

12.7 Jay Chemicals

12.7.1 Jay Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jay Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 Jay Chemicals Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Jay Chemicals Textile Dyes Product Description

12.7.5 Jay Chemicals Recent Developments

12.8 Everlight Chemical

12.8.1 Everlight Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Everlight Chemical Overview

12.8.3 Everlight Chemical Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Everlight Chemical Textile Dyes Product Description

12.8.5 Everlight Chemical Recent Developments

12.9 CHT Switzerland

12.9.1 CHT Switzerland Corporation Information

12.9.2 CHT Switzerland Overview

12.9.3 CHT Switzerland Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CHT Switzerland Textile Dyes Product Description

12.9.5 CHT Switzerland Recent Developments

12.10 Bodal Chemical

12.10.1 Bodal Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bodal Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Bodal Chemical Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bodal Chemical Textile Dyes Product Description

12.10.5 Bodal Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 Sumitomo

12.11.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sumitomo Overview

12.11.3 Sumitomo Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sumitomo Textile Dyes Product Description

12.11.5 Sumitomo Recent Developments

12.12 Eksoy

12.12.1 Eksoy Corporation Information

12.12.2 Eksoy Overview

12.12.3 Eksoy Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Eksoy Textile Dyes Product Description

12.12.5 Eksoy Recent Developments

12.13 Aarti Industries Ltd

12.13.1 Aarti Industries Ltd Corporation Information

12.13.2 Aarti Industries Ltd Overview

12.13.3 Aarti Industries Ltd Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Aarti Industries Ltd Textile Dyes Product Description

12.13.5 Aarti Industries Ltd Recent Developments

12.14 Osaka Godo

12.14.1 Osaka Godo Corporation Information

12.14.2 Osaka Godo Overview

12.14.3 Osaka Godo Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Osaka Godo Textile Dyes Product Description

12.14.5 Osaka Godo Recent Developments

12.15 Setas

12.15.1 Setas Corporation Information

12.15.2 Setas Overview

12.15.3 Setas Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Setas Textile Dyes Product Description

12.15.5 Setas Recent Developments

12.16 Atul

12.16.1 Atul Corporation Information

12.16.2 Atul Overview

12.16.3 Atul Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Atul Textile Dyes Product Description

12.16.5 Atul Recent Developments

12.17 Anand International

12.17.1 Anand International Corporation Information

12.17.2 Anand International Overview

12.17.3 Anand International Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Anand International Textile Dyes Product Description

12.17.5 Anand International Recent Developments

12.18 LonSen

12.18.1 LonSen Corporation Information

12.18.2 LonSen Overview

12.18.3 LonSen Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 LonSen Textile Dyes Product Description

12.18.5 LonSen Recent Developments

12.19 Runtu

12.19.1 Runtu Corporation Information

12.19.2 Runtu Overview

12.19.3 Runtu Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Runtu Textile Dyes Product Description

12.19.5 Runtu Recent Developments

12.20 Jihua Group

12.20.1 Jihua Group Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jihua Group Overview

12.20.3 Jihua Group Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Jihua Group Textile Dyes Product Description

12.20.5 Jihua Group Recent Developments

12.21 Transfar

12.21.1 Transfar Corporation Information

12.21.2 Transfar Overview

12.21.3 Transfar Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Transfar Textile Dyes Product Description

12.21.5 Transfar Recent Developments

12.22 Hubei Chuyuan

12.22.1 Hubei Chuyuan Corporation Information

12.22.2 Hubei Chuyuan Overview

12.22.3 Hubei Chuyuan Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Hubei Chuyuan Textile Dyes Product Description

12.22.5 Hubei Chuyuan Recent Developments

12.23 Tianjin Hongfa

12.23.1 Tianjin Hongfa Corporation Information

12.23.2 Tianjin Hongfa Overview

12.23.3 Tianjin Hongfa Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Tianjin Hongfa Textile Dyes Product Description

12.23.5 Tianjin Hongfa Recent Developments

12.24 YaBuLai Dyestuff

12.24.1 YaBuLai Dyestuff Corporation Information

12.24.2 YaBuLai Dyestuff Overview

12.24.3 YaBuLai Dyestuff Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 YaBuLai Dyestuff Textile Dyes Product Description

12.24.5 YaBuLai Dyestuff Recent Developments

12.25 Yabang

12.25.1 Yabang Corporation Information

12.25.2 Yabang Overview

12.25.3 Yabang Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Yabang Textile Dyes Product Description

12.25.5 Yabang Recent Developments

12.26 Linfen Dyeing

12.26.1 Linfen Dyeing Corporation Information

12.26.2 Linfen Dyeing Overview

12.26.3 Linfen Dyeing Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Linfen Dyeing Textile Dyes Product Description

12.26.5 Linfen Dyeing Recent Developments

12.27 Dalian Dyestuffs

12.27.1 Dalian Dyestuffs Corporation Information

12.27.2 Dalian Dyestuffs Overview

12.27.3 Dalian Dyestuffs Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Dalian Dyestuffs Textile Dyes Product Description

12.27.5 Dalian Dyestuffs Recent Developments

12.28 Zhongdan

12.28.1 Zhongdan Corporation Information

12.28.2 Zhongdan Overview

12.28.3 Zhongdan Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Zhongdan Textile Dyes Product Description

12.28.5 Zhongdan Recent Developments

12.29 ANOKY

12.29.1 ANOKY Corporation Information

12.29.2 ANOKY Overview

12.29.3 ANOKY Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 ANOKY Textile Dyes Product Description

12.29.5 ANOKY Recent Developments

12.30 Tianjin Dek Chemical

12.30.1 Tianjin Dek Chemical Corporation Information

12.30.2 Tianjin Dek Chemical Overview

12.30.3 Tianjin Dek Chemical Textile Dyes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Tianjin Dek Chemical Textile Dyes Product Description

12.30.5 Tianjin Dek Chemical Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Textile Dyes Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Textile Dyes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Textile Dyes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Textile Dyes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Textile Dyes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Textile Dyes Distributors

13.5 Textile Dyes Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Textile Dyes Industry Trends

14.2 Textile Dyes Market Drivers

14.3 Textile Dyes Market Challenges

14.4 Textile Dyes Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Textile Dyes Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

