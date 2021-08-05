Synthetic Graphite Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | GrafTech, SGL Carbon, Fangda Carbon

“
The report titled Global Synthetic Graphite Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synthetic Graphite market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synthetic Graphite market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synthetic Graphite market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Graphite market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Graphite report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Graphite report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Graphite market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Graphite market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Graphite market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Graphite market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Graphite market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
GrafTech, SGL Carbon, Fangda Carbon, Showa Denko, Jilin Carbon, Graphite India, Tokai Carbon, HEG, Nippon Carbon, JSC Energoprom Management, SEC Carbon, Yangzi Carbon, Shida Carbon, Toray Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Toho Tenax Group, Mersen Group, Mitsubishi Rayon, Poco Graphite, Ibiden, Formosa Plastics Group, Hexcel, Asbury Graphite
Market Segmentation by Product:
Graphite Electrodes, Carbon Fibers, Specialty Graphite, Graphite Granular & Powder, Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Iron and Steel Industry, Battery Industry, Aluminum Industry, Industrial Components, Others
The Synthetic Graphite Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Graphite market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Graphite market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Graphite market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Graphite industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Graphite market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Graphite market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Graphite market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Graphite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Graphite Electrodes
1.2.3 Carbon Fibers
1.2.4 Specialty Graphite
1.2.5 Graphite Granular & Powder
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Iron and Steel Industry
1.3.3 Battery Industry
1.3.4 Aluminum Industry
1.3.5 Industrial Components
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Graphite Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 China Taiwan
3 Global Synthetic Graphite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Graphite Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Synthetic Graphite Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Graphite Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Synthetic Graphite Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Synthetic Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Synthetic Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Synthetic Graphite Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Synthetic Graphite Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Synthetic Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Synthetic Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Synthetic Graphite Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Synthetic Graphite Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Graphite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 GrafTech
12.1.1 GrafTech Corporation Information
12.1.2 GrafTech Overview
12.1.3 GrafTech Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 GrafTech Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.1.5 GrafTech Recent Developments
12.2 SGL Carbon
12.2.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information
12.2.2 SGL Carbon Overview
12.2.3 SGL Carbon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 SGL Carbon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.2.5 SGL Carbon Recent Developments
12.3 Fangda Carbon
12.3.1 Fangda Carbon Corporation Information
12.3.2 Fangda Carbon Overview
12.3.3 Fangda Carbon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Fangda Carbon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.3.5 Fangda Carbon Recent Developments
12.4 Showa Denko
12.4.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information
12.4.2 Showa Denko Overview
12.4.3 Showa Denko Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Showa Denko Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.4.5 Showa Denko Recent Developments
12.5 Jilin Carbon
12.5.1 Jilin Carbon Corporation Information
12.5.2 Jilin Carbon Overview
12.5.3 Jilin Carbon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Jilin Carbon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.5.5 Jilin Carbon Recent Developments
12.6 Graphite India
12.6.1 Graphite India Corporation Information
12.6.2 Graphite India Overview
12.6.3 Graphite India Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Graphite India Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.6.5 Graphite India Recent Developments
12.7 Tokai Carbon
12.7.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information
12.7.2 Tokai Carbon Overview
12.7.3 Tokai Carbon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Tokai Carbon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.7.5 Tokai Carbon Recent Developments
12.8 HEG
12.8.1 HEG Corporation Information
12.8.2 HEG Overview
12.8.3 HEG Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 HEG Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.8.5 HEG Recent Developments
12.9 Nippon Carbon
12.9.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information
12.9.2 Nippon Carbon Overview
12.9.3 Nippon Carbon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Nippon Carbon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.9.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Developments
12.10 JSC Energoprom Management
12.10.1 JSC Energoprom Management Corporation Information
12.10.2 JSC Energoprom Management Overview
12.10.3 JSC Energoprom Management Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 JSC Energoprom Management Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.10.5 JSC Energoprom Management Recent Developments
12.11 SEC Carbon
12.11.1 SEC Carbon Corporation Information
12.11.2 SEC Carbon Overview
12.11.3 SEC Carbon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 SEC Carbon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.11.5 SEC Carbon Recent Developments
12.12 Yangzi Carbon
12.12.1 Yangzi Carbon Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yangzi Carbon Overview
12.12.3 Yangzi Carbon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Yangzi Carbon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.12.5 Yangzi Carbon Recent Developments
12.13 Shida Carbon
12.13.1 Shida Carbon Corporation Information
12.13.2 Shida Carbon Overview
12.13.3 Shida Carbon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Shida Carbon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.13.5 Shida Carbon Recent Developments
12.14 Toray Carbon
12.14.1 Toray Carbon Corporation Information
12.14.2 Toray Carbon Overview
12.14.3 Toray Carbon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Toray Carbon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.14.5 Toray Carbon Recent Developments
12.15 Toyo Tanso
12.15.1 Toyo Tanso Corporation Information
12.15.2 Toyo Tanso Overview
12.15.3 Toyo Tanso Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Toyo Tanso Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.15.5 Toyo Tanso Recent Developments
12.16 Toho Tenax Group
12.16.1 Toho Tenax Group Corporation Information
12.16.2 Toho Tenax Group Overview
12.16.3 Toho Tenax Group Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Toho Tenax Group Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.16.5 Toho Tenax Group Recent Developments
12.17 Mersen Group
12.17.1 Mersen Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Mersen Group Overview
12.17.3 Mersen Group Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Mersen Group Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.17.5 Mersen Group Recent Developments
12.18 Mitsubishi Rayon
12.18.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information
12.18.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Overview
12.18.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.18.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Developments
12.19 Poco Graphite
12.19.1 Poco Graphite Corporation Information
12.19.2 Poco Graphite Overview
12.19.3 Poco Graphite Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Poco Graphite Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.19.5 Poco Graphite Recent Developments
12.20 Ibiden
12.20.1 Ibiden Corporation Information
12.20.2 Ibiden Overview
12.20.3 Ibiden Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Ibiden Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.20.5 Ibiden Recent Developments
12.21 Formosa Plastics Group
12.21.1 Formosa Plastics Group Corporation Information
12.21.2 Formosa Plastics Group Overview
12.21.3 Formosa Plastics Group Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Formosa Plastics Group Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.21.5 Formosa Plastics Group Recent Developments
12.22 Hexcel
12.22.1 Hexcel Corporation Information
12.22.2 Hexcel Overview
12.22.3 Hexcel Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Hexcel Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.22.5 Hexcel Recent Developments
12.23 Asbury Graphite
12.23.1 Asbury Graphite Corporation Information
12.23.2 Asbury Graphite Overview
12.23.3 Asbury Graphite Synthetic Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Asbury Graphite Synthetic Graphite Product Description
12.23.5 Asbury Graphite Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Synthetic Graphite Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Synthetic Graphite Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Synthetic Graphite Production Mode & Process
13.4 Synthetic Graphite Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Synthetic Graphite Sales Channels
13.4.2 Synthetic Graphite Distributors
13.5 Synthetic Graphite Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Synthetic Graphite Industry Trends
14.2 Synthetic Graphite Market Drivers
14.3 Synthetic Graphite Market Challenges
14.4 Synthetic Graphite Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Synthetic Graphite Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”