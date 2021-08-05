Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Bekaert, Laird, Seiren

“
The report titled Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electrically Conductive Textiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electrically Conductive Textiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Bekaert, Laird, Seiren, 3M, Toray, Emei group, Metaline, 31HK, Shieldex, KGS, Holland Shielding Systems, Metal Textiles, Parker Hannifin, Swift Textile Metalizing, HFC, ECT
Market Segmentation by Product:
Copper-based Yarns Textiles, Silver Plated Yarns Textiles, Steel Filaments Textiles, Carbon-based Yarns Textiles, Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Industrial & Commercial & Military, Medical & Healthcare, Electronic Industry, Others
The Electrically Conductive Textiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Electrically Conductive Textiles market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electrically Conductive Textiles industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electrically Conductive Textiles market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Copper-based Yarns Textiles
1.2.3 Silver Plated Yarns Textiles
1.2.4 Steel Filaments Textiles
1.2.5 Carbon-based Yarns Textiles
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial & Commercial & Military
1.3.3 Medical & Healthcare
1.3.4 Electronic Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Production
2.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Electrically Conductive Textiles Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electrically Conductive Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Bekaert
12.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bekaert Overview
12.1.3 Bekaert Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bekaert Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.1.5 Bekaert Recent Developments
12.2 Laird
12.2.1 Laird Corporation Information
12.2.2 Laird Overview
12.2.3 Laird Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Laird Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.2.5 Laird Recent Developments
12.3 Seiren
12.3.1 Seiren Corporation Information
12.3.2 Seiren Overview
12.3.3 Seiren Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Seiren Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.3.5 Seiren Recent Developments
12.4 3M
12.4.1 3M Corporation Information
12.4.2 3M Overview
12.4.3 3M Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 3M Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.4.5 3M Recent Developments
12.5 Toray
12.5.1 Toray Corporation Information
12.5.2 Toray Overview
12.5.3 Toray Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Toray Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.5.5 Toray Recent Developments
12.6 Emei group
12.6.1 Emei group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Emei group Overview
12.6.3 Emei group Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Emei group Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.6.5 Emei group Recent Developments
12.7 Metaline
12.7.1 Metaline Corporation Information
12.7.2 Metaline Overview
12.7.3 Metaline Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Metaline Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.7.5 Metaline Recent Developments
12.8 31HK
12.8.1 31HK Corporation Information
12.8.2 31HK Overview
12.8.3 31HK Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 31HK Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.8.5 31HK Recent Developments
12.9 Shieldex
12.9.1 Shieldex Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shieldex Overview
12.9.3 Shieldex Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shieldex Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.9.5 Shieldex Recent Developments
12.10 KGS
12.10.1 KGS Corporation Information
12.10.2 KGS Overview
12.10.3 KGS Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 KGS Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.10.5 KGS Recent Developments
12.11 Holland Shielding Systems
12.11.1 Holland Shielding Systems Corporation Information
12.11.2 Holland Shielding Systems Overview
12.11.3 Holland Shielding Systems Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Holland Shielding Systems Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.11.5 Holland Shielding Systems Recent Developments
12.12 Metal Textiles
12.12.1 Metal Textiles Corporation Information
12.12.2 Metal Textiles Overview
12.12.3 Metal Textiles Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Metal Textiles Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.12.5 Metal Textiles Recent Developments
12.13 Parker Hannifin
12.13.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
12.13.2 Parker Hannifin Overview
12.13.3 Parker Hannifin Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Parker Hannifin Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.13.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments
12.14 Swift Textile Metalizing
12.14.1 Swift Textile Metalizing Corporation Information
12.14.2 Swift Textile Metalizing Overview
12.14.3 Swift Textile Metalizing Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Swift Textile Metalizing Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.14.5 Swift Textile Metalizing Recent Developments
12.15 HFC
12.15.1 HFC Corporation Information
12.15.2 HFC Overview
12.15.3 HFC Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 HFC Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.15.5 HFC Recent Developments
12.16 ECT
12.16.1 ECT Corporation Information
12.16.2 ECT Overview
12.16.3 ECT Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 ECT Electrically Conductive Textiles Product Description
12.16.5 ECT Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Electrically Conductive Textiles Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Electrically Conductive Textiles Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Electrically Conductive Textiles Production Mode & Process
13.4 Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Electrically Conductive Textiles Sales Channels
13.4.2 Electrically Conductive Textiles Distributors
13.5 Electrically Conductive Textiles Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Electrically Conductive Textiles Industry Trends
14.2 Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Drivers
14.3 Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Challenges
14.4 Electrically Conductive Textiles Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Electrically Conductive Textiles Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”