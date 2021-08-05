O-Cresol Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | Sasol, Atul, LANXESS

“

The report titled Global O-Cresol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global O-Cresol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global O-Cresol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global O-Cresol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global O-Cresol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The O-Cresol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the O-Cresol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global O-Cresol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global O-Cresol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global O-Cresol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global O-Cresol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global O-Cresol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sasol, Atul, LANXESS, SABIC, RÜTGERS Group, Deepak Novochem Technologies, Nantong Xingchen Synthetic, JFE Chemical, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical, Juye Runjia Chemical, Nanjing Datang Chemical, Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Extraction Process, Synthesis Process

Market Segmentation by Application:

Resin, Herbicides, Disinfectant, Other

The O-Cresol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global O-Cresol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global O-Cresol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the O-Cresol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in O-Cresol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global O-Cresol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global O-Cresol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global O-Cresol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 O-Cresol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global O-Cresol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Extraction Process

1.2.3 Synthesis Process

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global O-Cresol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Resin

1.3.3 Herbicides

1.3.4 Disinfectant

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global O-Cresol Production

2.1 Global O-Cresol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global O-Cresol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global O-Cresol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global O-Cresol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global O-Cresol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 India

3 Global O-Cresol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global O-Cresol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global O-Cresol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global O-Cresol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top O-Cresol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top O-Cresol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top O-Cresol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top O-Cresol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top O-Cresol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top O-Cresol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global O-Cresol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global O-Cresol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top O-Cresol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top O-Cresol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by O-Cresol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global O-Cresol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top O-Cresol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top O-Cresol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by O-Cresol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global O-Cresol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global O-Cresol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global O-Cresol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global O-Cresol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global O-Cresol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global O-Cresol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global O-Cresol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global O-Cresol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global O-Cresol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global O-Cresol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global O-Cresol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global O-Cresol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global O-Cresol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global O-Cresol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global O-Cresol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global O-Cresol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global O-Cresol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global O-Cresol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global O-Cresol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global O-Cresol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global O-Cresol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global O-Cresol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global O-Cresol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global O-Cresol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global O-Cresol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America O-Cresol Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America O-Cresol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America O-Cresol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America O-Cresol Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America O-Cresol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America O-Cresol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America O-Cresol Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America O-Cresol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America O-Cresol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe O-Cresol Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe O-Cresol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe O-Cresol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe O-Cresol Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe O-Cresol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe O-Cresol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe O-Cresol Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe O-Cresol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe O-Cresol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific O-Cresol Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific O-Cresol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific O-Cresol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific O-Cresol Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific O-Cresol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific O-Cresol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific O-Cresol Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific O-Cresol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific O-Cresol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America O-Cresol Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America O-Cresol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America O-Cresol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America O-Cresol Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America O-Cresol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America O-Cresol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America O-Cresol Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America O-Cresol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America O-Cresol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Sasol

12.1.1 Sasol Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sasol Overview

12.1.3 Sasol O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sasol O-Cresol Product Description

12.1.5 Sasol Recent Developments

12.2 Atul

12.2.1 Atul Corporation Information

12.2.2 Atul Overview

12.2.3 Atul O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Atul O-Cresol Product Description

12.2.5 Atul Recent Developments

12.3 LANXESS

12.3.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.3.2 LANXESS Overview

12.3.3 LANXESS O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LANXESS O-Cresol Product Description

12.3.5 LANXESS Recent Developments

12.4 SABIC

12.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.4.2 SABIC Overview

12.4.3 SABIC O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SABIC O-Cresol Product Description

12.4.5 SABIC Recent Developments

12.5 RÜTGERS Group

12.5.1 RÜTGERS Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 RÜTGERS Group Overview

12.5.3 RÜTGERS Group O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 RÜTGERS Group O-Cresol Product Description

12.5.5 RÜTGERS Group Recent Developments

12.6 Deepak Novochem Technologies

12.6.1 Deepak Novochem Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Deepak Novochem Technologies Overview

12.6.3 Deepak Novochem Technologies O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Deepak Novochem Technologies O-Cresol Product Description

12.6.5 Deepak Novochem Technologies Recent Developments

12.7 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

12.7.1 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Overview

12.7.3 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic O-Cresol Product Description

12.7.5 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Recent Developments

12.8 JFE Chemical

12.8.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 JFE Chemical Overview

12.8.3 JFE Chemical O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JFE Chemical O-Cresol Product Description

12.8.5 JFE Chemical Recent Developments

12.9 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

12.9.1 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Overview

12.9.3 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical O-Cresol Product Description

12.9.5 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Recent Developments

12.10 Juye Runjia Chemical

12.10.1 Juye Runjia Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Juye Runjia Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Juye Runjia Chemical O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Juye Runjia Chemical O-Cresol Product Description

12.10.5 Juye Runjia Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 Nanjing Datang Chemical

12.11.1 Nanjing Datang Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nanjing Datang Chemical Overview

12.11.3 Nanjing Datang Chemical O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Nanjing Datang Chemical O-Cresol Product Description

12.11.5 Nanjing Datang Chemical Recent Developments

12.12 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

12.12.1 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Overview

12.12.3 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology O-Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology O-Cresol Product Description

12.12.5 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 O-Cresol Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 O-Cresol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 O-Cresol Production Mode & Process

13.4 O-Cresol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 O-Cresol Sales Channels

13.4.2 O-Cresol Distributors

13.5 O-Cresol Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 O-Cresol Industry Trends

14.2 O-Cresol Market Drivers

14.3 O-Cresol Market Challenges

14.4 O-Cresol Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global O-Cresol Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

