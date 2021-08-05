GF and GFRP Composites Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, BASF, Binani-3B

“

The report titled Global GF and GFRP Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GF and GFRP Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GF and GFRP Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GF and GFRP Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GF and GFRP Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GF and GFRP Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GF and GFRP Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GF and GFRP Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GF and GFRP Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GF and GFRP Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GF and GFRP Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GF and GFRP Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, BASF, Binani-3B, Celanese, CPIC, Daicel, Denka, DSM, DuPont, Evonik, Hexion, Johns Mansville, Jushi Group, Kolon, Lanxess, Nippon Electric Glass, Nittobo, Owens Corning, PolyOne, PPG Industries, RTP, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Solvay, Sumitomo Bakelite, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Fiber Products, GFRP Products

Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction, Electronics, Transportation, Sport & Leisure, Others

The GF and GFRP Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GF and GFRP Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GF and GFRP Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GF and GFRP Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GF and GFRP Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GF and GFRP Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GF and GFRP Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GF and GFRP Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GF and GFRP Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Products

1.2.3 GFRP Products

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Sport & Leisure

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Production

2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Production by Region

2.3.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GF and GFRP Composites Sales in 2020

4.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top GF and GFRP Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GF and GFRP Composites Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Price by Type

5.3.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Price by Application

6.3.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

12.1.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

12.1.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Overview

12.1.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.1.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Developments

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Overview

12.2.3 BASF GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.2.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.3 Binani-3B

12.3.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

12.3.2 Binani-3B Overview

12.3.3 Binani-3B GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Binani-3B GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.3.5 Binani-3B Recent Developments

12.4 Celanese

12.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.4.2 Celanese Overview

12.4.3 Celanese GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Celanese GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.4.5 Celanese Recent Developments

12.5 CPIC

12.5.1 CPIC Corporation Information

12.5.2 CPIC Overview

12.5.3 CPIC GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CPIC GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.5.5 CPIC Recent Developments

12.6 Daicel

12.6.1 Daicel Corporation Information

12.6.2 Daicel Overview

12.6.3 Daicel GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Daicel GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.6.5 Daicel Recent Developments

12.7 Denka

12.7.1 Denka Corporation Information

12.7.2 Denka Overview

12.7.3 Denka GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Denka GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.7.5 Denka Recent Developments

12.8 DSM

12.8.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.8.2 DSM Overview

12.8.3 DSM GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DSM GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.8.5 DSM Recent Developments

12.9 DuPont

12.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.9.2 DuPont Overview

12.9.3 DuPont GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 DuPont GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.9.5 DuPont Recent Developments

12.10 Evonik

12.10.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.10.2 Evonik Overview

12.10.3 Evonik GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Evonik GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.10.5 Evonik Recent Developments

12.11 Hexion

12.11.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hexion Overview

12.11.3 Hexion GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hexion GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.11.5 Hexion Recent Developments

12.12 Johns Mansville

12.12.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

12.12.2 Johns Mansville Overview

12.12.3 Johns Mansville GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Johns Mansville GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.12.5 Johns Mansville Recent Developments

12.13 Jushi Group

12.13.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jushi Group Overview

12.13.3 Jushi Group GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jushi Group GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.13.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments

12.14 Kolon

12.14.1 Kolon Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kolon Overview

12.14.3 Kolon GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kolon GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.14.5 Kolon Recent Developments

12.15 Lanxess

12.15.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.15.2 Lanxess Overview

12.15.3 Lanxess GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Lanxess GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.15.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

12.16 Nippon Electric Glass

12.16.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

12.16.2 Nippon Electric Glass Overview

12.16.3 Nippon Electric Glass GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Nippon Electric Glass GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.16.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments

12.17 Nittobo

12.17.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nittobo Overview

12.17.3 Nittobo GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Nittobo GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.17.5 Nittobo Recent Developments

12.18 Owens Corning

12.18.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.18.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.18.3 Owens Corning GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Owens Corning GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.18.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

12.19 PolyOne

12.19.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

12.19.2 PolyOne Overview

12.19.3 PolyOne GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 PolyOne GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.19.5 PolyOne Recent Developments

12.20 PPG Industries

12.20.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.20.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.20.3 PPG Industries GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 PPG Industries GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.20.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.21 RTP

12.21.1 RTP Corporation Information

12.21.2 RTP Overview

12.21.3 RTP GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 RTP GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.21.5 RTP Recent Developments

12.22 SABIC

12.22.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.22.2 SABIC Overview

12.22.3 SABIC GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 SABIC GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.22.5 SABIC Recent Developments

12.23 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

12.23.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

12.23.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Overview

12.23.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.23.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments

12.24 Solvay

12.24.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.24.2 Solvay Overview

12.24.3 Solvay GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Solvay GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.24.5 Solvay Recent Developments

12.25 Sumitomo Bakelite

12.25.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

12.25.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Overview

12.25.3 Sumitomo Bakelite GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Sumitomo Bakelite GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.25.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Developments

12.26 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

12.26.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

12.26.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Overview

12.26.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) GF and GFRP Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) GF and GFRP Composites Product Description

12.26.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 GF and GFRP Composites Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 GF and GFRP Composites Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 GF and GFRP Composites Production Mode & Process

13.4 GF and GFRP Composites Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 GF and GFRP Composites Sales Channels

13.4.2 GF and GFRP Composites Distributors

13.5 GF and GFRP Composites Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 GF and GFRP Composites Industry Trends

14.2 GF and GFRP Composites Market Drivers

14.3 GF and GFRP Composites Market Challenges

14.4 GF and GFRP Composites Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global GF and GFRP Composites Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

