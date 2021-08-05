Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | The Toro Company, Netafim, Weathermatic

“

The report titled Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Sprinkler Controller report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Sprinkler Controller report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

The Toro Company, Netafim, Weathermatic, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Galcon, Orbit Irrigation Products, Hydropoint Data Systems, Calsense, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Skydrop, Rachio, Nxeco, Spruce, Shanghai Full-on New, Energy Technology, Lono

Market Segmentation by Product:

Weather-Based Controllers, Sensor-Based Controllers

Market Segmentation by Application:

Agriculture, Residential, Public Turf & Landscape, Others

The Smart Sprinkler Controller Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Sprinkler Controller market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Sprinkler Controller industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Sprinkler Controller market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Weather-Based Controllers

1.2.3 Sensor-Based Controllers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Public Turf & Landscape

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Production

2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 China

2.6 Middle East

3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Controller Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Controller Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 The Toro Company

12.1.1 The Toro Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 The Toro Company Overview

12.1.3 The Toro Company Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 The Toro Company Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.1.5 The Toro Company Recent Developments

12.2 Netafim

12.2.1 Netafim Corporation Information

12.2.2 Netafim Overview

12.2.3 Netafim Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Netafim Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.2.5 Netafim Recent Developments

12.3 Weathermatic

12.3.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Weathermatic Overview

12.3.3 Weathermatic Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Weathermatic Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.3.5 Weathermatic Recent Developments

12.4 Hunter Industries

12.4.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hunter Industries Overview

12.4.3 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.4.5 Hunter Industries Recent Developments

12.5 Rain Bird Corporation

12.5.1 Rain Bird Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rain Bird Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.5.5 Rain Bird Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Galcon

12.6.1 Galcon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Galcon Overview

12.6.3 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.6.5 Galcon Recent Developments

12.7 Orbit Irrigation Products

12.7.1 Orbit Irrigation Products Corporation Information

12.7.2 Orbit Irrigation Products Overview

12.7.3 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.7.5 Orbit Irrigation Products Recent Developments

12.8 Hydropoint Data Systems

12.8.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Overview

12.8.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.8.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Developments

12.9 Calsense

12.9.1 Calsense Corporation Information

12.9.2 Calsense Overview

12.9.3 Calsense Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Calsense Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.9.5 Calsense Recent Developments

12.10 Scotts Miracle-Gro

12.10.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Corporation Information

12.10.2 Scotts Miracle-Gro Overview

12.10.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.10.5 Scotts Miracle-Gro Recent Developments

12.11 Skydrop

12.11.1 Skydrop Corporation Information

12.11.2 Skydrop Overview

12.11.3 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.11.5 Skydrop Recent Developments

12.12 Rachio

12.12.1 Rachio Corporation Information

12.12.2 Rachio Overview

12.12.3 Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.12.5 Rachio Recent Developments

12.13 Nxeco

12.13.1 Nxeco Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nxeco Overview

12.13.3 Nxeco Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nxeco Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.13.5 Nxeco Recent Developments

12.14 Spruce

12.14.1 Spruce Corporation Information

12.14.2 Spruce Overview

12.14.3 Spruce Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Spruce Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.14.5 Spruce Recent Developments

12.15 Shanghai Full-on New

12.15.1 Shanghai Full-on New Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai Full-on New Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai Full-on New Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shanghai Full-on New Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.15.5 Shanghai Full-on New Recent Developments

12.16 Energy Technology

12.16.1 Energy Technology Corporation Information

12.16.2 Energy Technology Overview

12.16.3 Energy Technology Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Energy Technology Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.16.5 Energy Technology Recent Developments

12.17 Lono

12.17.1 Lono Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lono Overview

12.17.3 Lono Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lono Smart Sprinkler Controller Product Description

12.17.5 Lono Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Smart Sprinkler Controller Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Smart Sprinkler Controller Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Smart Sprinkler Controller Production Mode & Process

13.4 Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Smart Sprinkler Controller Sales Channels

13.4.2 Smart Sprinkler Controller Distributors

13.5 Smart Sprinkler Controller Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Smart Sprinkler Controller Industry Trends

14.2 Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Drivers

14.3 Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Challenges

14.4 Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

