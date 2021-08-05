DNA Sequencing Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Illumina, Roche, Pacific Biosciences

“

The report titled Global DNA Sequencing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global DNA Sequencing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global DNA Sequencing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global DNA Sequencing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global DNA Sequencing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The DNA Sequencing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the DNA Sequencing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global DNA Sequencing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global DNA Sequencing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global DNA Sequencing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global DNA Sequencing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global DNA Sequencing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Illumina, Roche, Pacific Biosciences, BGI, Macrogen, Berry Genomics, Novo Gene

Market Segmentation by Product:

First Generation DNA Sequencing

Second Generation DNA Sequencing

Third Generation DNA Sequencing



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oncology DNA Sequencing

Life Science DNA Sequencing

Emerging Application DNA Sequencing

Hereditary Disease Detection DNA Sequencing



The DNA Sequencing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global DNA Sequencing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global DNA Sequencing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the DNA Sequencing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in DNA Sequencing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global DNA Sequencing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global DNA Sequencing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DNA Sequencing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DNA Sequencing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States DNA Sequencing Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States DNA Sequencing Overall Market Size

2.1 United States DNA Sequencing Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States DNA Sequencing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States DNA Sequencing Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DNA Sequencing Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States DNA Sequencing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States DNA Sequencing Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States DNA Sequencing Sales by Companies

3.5 United States DNA Sequencing Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DNA Sequencing Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers DNA Sequencing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Sequencing Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 DNA Sequencing Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Sequencing Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 First Generation DNA Sequencing

4.1.3 Second Generation DNA Sequencing

4.1.4 Third Generation DNA Sequencing

4.2 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States DNA Sequencing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Oncology DNA Sequencing

5.1.3 Life Science DNA Sequencing

5.1.4 Emerging Application DNA Sequencing

5.1.5 Hereditary Disease Detection DNA Sequencing

5.2 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States DNA Sequencing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Illumina

6.1.1 Illumina Corporation Information

6.1.2 Illumina Overview

6.1.3 Illumina DNA Sequencing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Illumina DNA Sequencing Product Description

6.1.5 Illumina Recent Developments

6.2 Roche

6.2.1 Roche Corporation Information

6.2.2 Roche Overview

6.2.3 Roche DNA Sequencing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Roche DNA Sequencing Product Description

6.2.5 Roche Recent Developments

6.3 Pacific Biosciences

6.3.1 Pacific Biosciences Corporation Information

6.3.2 Pacific Biosciences Overview

6.3.3 Pacific Biosciences DNA Sequencing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Pacific Biosciences DNA Sequencing Product Description

6.3.5 Pacific Biosciences Recent Developments

6.4 BGI

6.4.1 BGI Corporation Information

6.4.2 BGI Overview

6.4.3 BGI DNA Sequencing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 BGI DNA Sequencing Product Description

6.4.5 BGI Recent Developments

6.5 Macrogen

6.5.1 Macrogen Corporation Information

6.5.2 Macrogen Overview

6.5.3 Macrogen DNA Sequencing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Macrogen DNA Sequencing Product Description

6.5.5 Macrogen Recent Developments

6.6 Berry Genomics

6.6.1 Berry Genomics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Berry Genomics Overview

6.6.3 Berry Genomics DNA Sequencing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Berry Genomics DNA Sequencing Product Description

6.6.5 Berry Genomics Recent Developments

6.7 Novo Gene

6.7.1 Novo Gene Corporation Information

6.7.2 Novo Gene Overview

6.7.3 Novo Gene DNA Sequencing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Novo Gene DNA Sequencing Product Description

6.7.5 Novo Gene Recent Developments

7 United States DNA Sequencing Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States DNA Sequencing Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 DNA Sequencing Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 DNA Sequencing Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 DNA Sequencing Industry Value Chain

9.2 DNA Sequencing Upstream Market

9.3 DNA Sequencing Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 DNA Sequencing Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

