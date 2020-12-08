Acoustic Foam Insulation Market Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

The acoustic foam insulation market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations. Further, the participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Acoustic insulation or soundproofing is a technique of reducing sound transmission from one area to another. Sound or acoustic insulation is largely utilized to reduce the noise emission from automotive and industries. Foam based noise control techniques are termed as acoustic foam insulation.

Key Market Insights

Acoustic foam insulation is most favored due to its property of making stress free environment in otherwise noisy areas such as large manufacturing plants, automotive, and aerospace. Building & construction is another major area, which accounts for major demand for acoustic foam insulation. The strict regulation of government towards acoustic insulation in building is one of the key parameters driving the market demand for acoustic foam insulation.

The demand for acoustic foam insulation is growing consistently, especially in European and Asia Pacific markets. This growth is supported by increasing ”transportation” and ”building & construction” sectors respectively. Currently, Europe is the global leader in the acoustic foam insulation market with Germany being center for premium transportation market. Premium transportation coupled with high standard of living and stringent regulations, Europe accounts for maximum contribution to the global acoustic foam insulation market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing industrial penetration and increasing per capita income in developing countries.

From the material end, open cell polyurethane foams give high level of fire resistance which makes it suitable for the use in various construction applications. Polyether polyurethane foam is the leading material used in acoustic foam insulation due to relatively cheaper price and good sound proofing quality. Polyester polyurethane has the high cost in comparison to polyether polyurethane due to which it has relatively low market in the acoustic foam insulation market. One of the most expensive, melamine foam is growing in popularity for its light weight property, creating usage especially in aircraft and ceiling panels.

The study of the global acoustic foam insulation market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the Global Acoustic Foam Insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period to reach $7.80 billion by 2022. Industrial applications segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments, whereas China and India driven Asia Pacific region is expected to increase its regional share in global acoustic foam insulation. Some of the key players in acoustic foam insulation are BASF, Techlite, PolyOne Corporation, and Dow Chemicals.

Report Scope:

