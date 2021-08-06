Yoga Mat Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Top Regions And Forecast to 2027| Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga

Los Angeles, United State: The report offers an exclusive research study of the global Yoga Mat market based on our honest, accurate, and complete analysis to help you grow your business beyond expectations. This high-quality market research and analysis Yoga Mat report provides a powerful study that equips market players to become aware of hidden growth opportunities, take charge of the competitive landscape, focus on high-growth segments, and to do much more. We have used both qualitative and quantitative analysis to compile the study. The market dynamics section gives information on market influence factors, challenges, drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. The Yoga Mat report also provides other types of analysis such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT.
The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Yoga Mat market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Yoga Mat market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Yoga Mat Market Research Report: Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, Easyoga, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa, Yogabum, Aerolite, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga, Keep well, Khataland, Microcell Composite, Yogarugs, Copeactive, Yogasana, A. Kolckmann, JiangXi Lveten Plastic, Liforme, Starlight Yoga, Bean Products
Global Yoga Mat Market Segmentation by Product: PVC yoga mats, Rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats, Other yoga mats
Global Yoga Mat Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Yoga club, Others
All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Yoga Mat market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Yoga Mat market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.
The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Yoga Mat market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Yoga Mat market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Yoga Mat market in terms of growth.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Yoga Mat market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Yoga Mat market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Yoga Mat market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Yoga Mat market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Yoga Mat market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Yoga Mat Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PVC yoga mats
1.2.3 Rubber yoga mats
1.2.4 TPE yoga mats
1.2.5 Other yoga mats
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Yoga club
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Yoga Mat Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Yoga Mat Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Yoga Mat Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Yoga Mat Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Yoga Mat Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Yoga Mat Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Yoga Mat Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Yoga Mat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Yoga Mat Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Yoga Mat Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Yoga Mat Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Yoga Mat Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Yoga Mat Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Yoga Mat Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Yoga Mat Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Yoga Mat Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Yoga Mat Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Yoga Mat Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Yoga Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Yoga Mat Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Yoga Mat Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Yoga Mat Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Yoga Mat Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Yoga Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Yoga Mat Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Lululemon
11.1.1 Lululemon Corporation Information
11.1.2 Lululemon Overview
11.1.3 Lululemon Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Lululemon Yoga Mat Product Description
11.1.5 Lululemon Recent Developments
11.2 Manduka PROlite
11.2.1 Manduka PROlite Corporation Information
11.2.2 Manduka PROlite Overview
11.2.3 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Product Description
11.2.5 Manduka PROlite Recent Developments
11.3 Jade Yoga
11.3.1 Jade Yoga Corporation Information
11.3.2 Jade Yoga Overview
11.3.3 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Product Description
11.3.5 Jade Yoga Recent Developments
11.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
11.4.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information
11.4.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Overview
11.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Product Description
11.4.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Developments
11.5 PrAna Revolutionary
11.5.1 PrAna Revolutionary Corporation Information
11.5.2 PrAna Revolutionary Overview
11.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Product Description
11.5.5 PrAna Revolutionary Recent Developments
11.6 Gaiam, Easyoga
11.6.1 Gaiam, Easyoga Corporation Information
11.6.2 Gaiam, Easyoga Overview
11.6.3 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Product Description
11.6.5 Gaiam, Easyoga Recent Developments
11.7 HATHAYOGA
11.7.1 HATHAYOGA Corporation Information
11.7.2 HATHAYOGA Overview
11.7.3 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Product Description
11.7.5 HATHAYOGA Recent Developments
11.8 Kharma Khare
11.8.1 Kharma Khare Corporation Information
11.8.2 Kharma Khare Overview
11.8.3 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Product Description
11.8.5 Kharma Khare Recent Developments
11.9 Hosa
11.9.1 Hosa Corporation Information
11.9.2 Hosa Overview
11.9.3 Hosa Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Hosa Yoga Mat Product Description
11.9.5 Hosa Recent Developments
11.10 Yogabum
11.10.1 Yogabum Corporation Information
11.10.2 Yogabum Overview
11.10.3 Yogabum Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Yogabum Yoga Mat Product Description
11.10.5 Yogabum Recent Developments
11.11 Aerolite
11.11.1 Aerolite Corporation Information
11.11.2 Aerolite Overview
11.11.3 Aerolite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Aerolite Yoga Mat Product Description
11.11.5 Aerolite Recent Developments
11.12 Aurorae
11.12.1 Aurorae Corporation Information
11.12.2 Aurorae Overview
11.12.3 Aurorae Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Aurorae Yoga Mat Product Description
11.12.5 Aurorae Recent Developments
11.13 Barefoot Yoga
11.13.1 Barefoot Yoga Corporation Information
11.13.2 Barefoot Yoga Overview
11.13.3 Barefoot Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Barefoot Yoga Yoga Mat Product Description
11.13.5 Barefoot Yoga Recent Developments
11.14 Keep well
11.14.1 Keep well Corporation Information
11.14.2 Keep well Overview
11.14.3 Keep well Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Keep well Yoga Mat Product Description
11.14.5 Keep well Recent Developments
11.15 Khataland
11.15.1 Khataland Corporation Information
11.15.2 Khataland Overview
11.15.3 Khataland Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Khataland Yoga Mat Product Description
11.15.5 Khataland Recent Developments
11.16 Microcell Composite
11.16.1 Microcell Composite Corporation Information
11.16.2 Microcell Composite Overview
11.16.3 Microcell Composite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Microcell Composite Yoga Mat Product Description
11.16.5 Microcell Composite Recent Developments
11.17 Yogarugs
11.17.1 Yogarugs Corporation Information
11.17.2 Yogarugs Overview
11.17.3 Yogarugs Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Yogarugs Yoga Mat Product Description
11.17.5 Yogarugs Recent Developments
11.18 Copeactive
11.18.1 Copeactive Corporation Information
11.18.2 Copeactive Overview
11.18.3 Copeactive Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Copeactive Yoga Mat Product Description
11.18.5 Copeactive Recent Developments
11.19 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
11.19.1 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Corporation Information
11.19.2 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Overview
11.19.3 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Yoga Mat Product Description
11.19.5 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Recent Developments
11.20 JiangXi Lveten Plastic
11.20.1 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Corporation Information
11.20.2 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Overview
11.20.3 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Yoga Mat Product Description
11.20.5 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Recent Developments
11.21 Liforme
11.21.1 Liforme Corporation Information
11.21.2 Liforme Overview
11.21.3 Liforme Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Liforme Yoga Mat Product Description
11.21.5 Liforme Recent Developments
11.22 Starlight Yoga
11.22.1 Starlight Yoga Corporation Information
11.22.2 Starlight Yoga Overview
11.22.3 Starlight Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Starlight Yoga Yoga Mat Product Description
11.22.5 Starlight Yoga Recent Developments
11.23 Bean Products
11.23.1 Bean Products Corporation Information
11.23.2 Bean Products Overview
11.23.3 Bean Products Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Bean Products Yoga Mat Product Description
11.23.5 Bean Products Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Yoga Mat Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Yoga Mat Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Yoga Mat Production Mode & Process
12.4 Yoga Mat Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Yoga Mat Sales Channels
12.4.2 Yoga Mat Distributors
12.5 Yoga Mat Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Yoga Mat Industry Trends
13.2 Yoga Mat Market Drivers
13.3 Yoga Mat Market Challenges
13.4 Yoga Mat Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Yoga Mat Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
