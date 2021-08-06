Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Samsonite, Osprey, VF Corporation

Los Angeles, United State: The global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market.

The report is compiled using advanced primary and secondary research techniques and sophisticated market analysis tools. Our analysts conduct personal as well as telephonic interviews to collect information related to the Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks industry. They also refer company websites, government documents, press releases, annual and financial reports, and databases of organizations in authoritative positions in the Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks industry. We do not include any data or information in the report unless it is cross-verified with reliable entities.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3184281/global-outdoor-backpacks-amp-rucksacks-market

The report presents a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape along with company profiling of key players competing in the global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market. The authors of the report make it a point to provide readers with a complete evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them about current and future changes therein. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Research Report: Samsonite, Osprey, VF Corporation, Victorinox, Traveler’s Choice, Lowe Alpine, Deuter, Standard Luggage Co, Timbuk2, Herschel Supply, Mountain Hardwear, Burton Snowboards SE, Camelbak, Arcteryx, Black Diamond, Eagle Creek, The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia, Seal Line, Poler, Volcom, Vans, Gregory

Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Segmentation by Product: Frameless Backpacks, Internal-frame Backpacks, External-frame Backpacks

Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Segmentation by Application: Mountaineering, Hiking, Others

The report gives a broad explanation about the presence of the Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market in different regions and countries. With an extensive regional analysis of the Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market, the research analysts make an attempt to unveil hidden growth prospects available for players in different parts of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also shed light on the presence of prominent players in regional markets, and how it is making a difference in the growth of the regional markets.

How can the Research Study Help Your Business?

(1) The information presented in the Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks report helps your decision makers to become prudent and make the best business choices.

(2) The report enables you to see the future of the global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market and accordingly take decisions that will be in the best interest of your business.

(3) It offers you a forward-looking perspective of the global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market drivers and how you can secure significant market gains in the near future.

(4) It provides SWOT analysis of the global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market along with useful graphics and detailed statistics providing quick information about the market’s overall progress throughout the forecast period.

(5) It also assesses the changing competitive dynamics of the global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks market using pin-point evaluation.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3184281/global-outdoor-backpacks-amp-rucksacks-market

Table od Content

1 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Product Overview

1.2 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Frameless Backpacks

1.2.2 Internal-frame Backpacks

1.2.3 External-frame Backpacks

1.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks by Application

4.1 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mountaineering

4.1.2 Hiking

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks by Country

6.1 Europe Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks by Country

8.1 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Business

10.1 Samsonite

10.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsonite Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Samsonite Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Samsonite Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsonite Recent Development

10.2 Osprey

10.2.1 Osprey Corporation Information

10.2.2 Osprey Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Osprey Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Samsonite Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.2.5 Osprey Recent Development

10.3 VF Corporation

10.3.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 VF Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 VF Corporation Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 VF Corporation Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.3.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Victorinox

10.4.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

10.4.2 Victorinox Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Victorinox Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Victorinox Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.4.5 Victorinox Recent Development

10.5 Traveler’s Choice

10.5.1 Traveler’s Choice Corporation Information

10.5.2 Traveler’s Choice Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Traveler’s Choice Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Traveler’s Choice Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.5.5 Traveler’s Choice Recent Development

10.6 Lowe Alpine

10.6.1 Lowe Alpine Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lowe Alpine Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lowe Alpine Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lowe Alpine Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.6.5 Lowe Alpine Recent Development

10.7 Deuter

10.7.1 Deuter Corporation Information

10.7.2 Deuter Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Deuter Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Deuter Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.7.5 Deuter Recent Development

10.8 Standard Luggage Co

10.8.1 Standard Luggage Co Corporation Information

10.8.2 Standard Luggage Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Standard Luggage Co Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Standard Luggage Co Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.8.5 Standard Luggage Co Recent Development

10.9 Timbuk2

10.9.1 Timbuk2 Corporation Information

10.9.2 Timbuk2 Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Timbuk2 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Timbuk2 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.9.5 Timbuk2 Recent Development

10.10 Herschel Supply

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Herschel Supply Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Herschel Supply Recent Development

10.11 Mountain Hardwear

10.11.1 Mountain Hardwear Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mountain Hardwear Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mountain Hardwear Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mountain Hardwear Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.11.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development

10.12 Burton Snowboards SE

10.12.1 Burton Snowboards SE Corporation Information

10.12.2 Burton Snowboards SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Burton Snowboards SE Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Burton Snowboards SE Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.12.5 Burton Snowboards SE Recent Development

10.13 Camelbak

10.13.1 Camelbak Corporation Information

10.13.2 Camelbak Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Camelbak Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Camelbak Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.13.5 Camelbak Recent Development

10.14 Arcteryx

10.14.1 Arcteryx Corporation Information

10.14.2 Arcteryx Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Arcteryx Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Arcteryx Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.14.5 Arcteryx Recent Development

10.15 Black Diamond

10.15.1 Black Diamond Corporation Information

10.15.2 Black Diamond Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Black Diamond Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Black Diamond Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.15.5 Black Diamond Recent Development

10.16 Eagle Creek

10.16.1 Eagle Creek Corporation Information

10.16.2 Eagle Creek Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Eagle Creek Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Eagle Creek Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.16.5 Eagle Creek Recent Development

10.17 The North Face

10.17.1 The North Face Corporation Information

10.17.2 The North Face Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 The North Face Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 The North Face Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.17.5 The North Face Recent Development

10.18 Marmot

10.18.1 Marmot Corporation Information

10.18.2 Marmot Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Marmot Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Marmot Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.18.5 Marmot Recent Development

10.19 Patagonia

10.19.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

10.19.2 Patagonia Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Patagonia Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Patagonia Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.19.5 Patagonia Recent Development

10.20 Seal Line

10.20.1 Seal Line Corporation Information

10.20.2 Seal Line Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Seal Line Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Seal Line Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.20.5 Seal Line Recent Development

10.21 Poler

10.21.1 Poler Corporation Information

10.21.2 Poler Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Poler Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Poler Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.21.5 Poler Recent Development

10.22 Volcom

10.22.1 Volcom Corporation Information

10.22.2 Volcom Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Volcom Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Volcom Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.22.5 Volcom Recent Development

10.23 Vans

10.23.1 Vans Corporation Information

10.23.2 Vans Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Vans Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Vans Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.23.5 Vans Recent Development

10.24 Gregory

10.24.1 Gregory Corporation Information

10.24.2 Gregory Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Gregory Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Gregory Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Products Offered

10.24.5 Gregory Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Distributors

12.3 Outdoor Backpacks & Rucksacks Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/