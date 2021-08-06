Allergy Immunotherapies Market Share 2021-2026 CAGR Value, Analysis by Size, Growth, and Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global allergy immunotherapies market size reached a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global allergy immunotherapies market to reach a value of US$ 4.10 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.50% during 2021-2026. Allergy immunotherapies, also referred to as allergy shots, refer to treatments used for curing life-threatening allergic reactions to stinging insects. These therapies involve the repeated administration of specific allergens to a patient until their immune system modifies accordingly.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Nowadays, the vast majority of people worldwide are suffering from different types of allergies, including contact dermatitis, allergic asthma, allergic rhinitis, and anaphylaxis. This has augmented the demand for medical treatments, such as allergy immunotherapy. Apart from this, there has been a rise in the awareness among consumers about several health benefits of allergy immunotherapy, such as enhancing microbial tolerance, improving immunological abilities, reducing inflammation and irritation, and offering long-term relief. Owing to this, a large number of patients are opting for allergy immunotherapies. Moreover, the rising research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare sector have enabled the leading pharmaceutical firms to introduce drug for treating an array of allergies successfully. This will continue to catalyze the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the top key players in the market are:

ALK-Abello A/S Allergy Therapeutics Stallergenes Greer HAL Allergy Group DBV Technologies Merck Group Aimmune Therapeutics Circassia Pharmaceuticals Anergis SA Biomay AG, etc.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Breakup by Allergy Type:

Allergic Rhinitis Asthma Food Allergy Venom Allergy Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:

Europe North America Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

