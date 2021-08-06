Concrete Superplasticizer Market 2021 Industry Growth by Major Companies Profile, Size, Revenue Share till 2026

According to latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Concrete Superplasticizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global concrete superplasticizer market size reached a value ofUS$ 4.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, we expect the global concrete superplasticizer market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Superplasticizers are water-soluble polymers that are added to concrete for slowing down the setting rate of concrete. They are available in liquid as well as powder forms and can be derived from both natural and synthetic sources. Also known as high-range water reducers, they are used to lower the water content and improve the strength of the concrete. Widely used to transform stiff and low-slump concrete into flowing cement, they enhance the suspension flow efficiency by decreasing the aggregation of the particulates while maintaining high workability. Apart from this, the use of superplasticizers in the construction sector aids in speed finishing, conserving cement, and reducing shrinkage and thermal cracking.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry on the global level. Population explosion, rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income levels have led to the increasing demand for residential spaces, which is further facilitated by increasing migration from rural to urban areas, owing to better employment opportunities. Superplasticizers are widely used for construction purposes as they improve the overall function of the concrete mixture while increasing the compressive strength, thereby propelling their demand globally. Modernization and mechanization in the construction sector have further aided the market growth. In line with this, the growing number of construction activities across developing economies in the commercial and residential segments are also driving the demand for concrete superplasticizers. Considerable growth in the tourism industry, along with several government initiatives to upgrade the existing infrastructure, is also expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing efficient product variants in the market. For instance, the launch of polycarboxylate ether-based superplasticizers, which are widely gaining preference among the end-users, is creating a positive outlook for the market. These superplasticizers offer enhanced workability at low water to cement ratios while improving the durability and flowability of the concrete.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major top key players operating in the Concrete Superplasticizer Market include:

Arkema BASF SE Kao Group Sika AG W. R. Grace & Co. Enaspol a. s. Mapei S.p.A.. Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd. Sure Chemicals.

Market Breakup by Form:

Liquid Powder

Market Breakup by Product Type:

SNF MLS PC SMF

Market Breakup by Application:

Ready-Mix Concrete Precast Concrete High-Performance Concrete Shotcrete Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa North America Europe Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

