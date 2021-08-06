United States Oil and Gas Separation Market 2021-2026 CAGR Value, Analysis by Size, Growth, and Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Oil and Gas Separation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States oil and gas separation market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Oil and gas separation is a process involving the removal of water and natural gas from oil. The mixture is passed via an extraction tool that directs the gas into a separate line, while the remaining natural gas goes through a heating unit. Oil and gas separation is also performed using other technologies, including hydro cyclone which requires spinning of the mixture.
Market Trends:
At present, the market in the United States is primarily driven by the established oil and gas sector, which is characterized by the heavy capitalization of assets in both onshore and offshore reserves. Besides this, the escalating demand for energy and the continuous efforts to increase the overall production via unconventional oil and gas reservoirs, such as shale gas and ultra-deepwater reserves, are also impelling the growth of the market in the country. Moreover, the US Government is increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) activities and adopting numerous sustainable options for oil extraction, which is expected to strengthen the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology Type:
- Gravitational Separation
- Centrifugal Separation
- Others
Breakup by Vessel Type:
- Horizontal
- Vertical
- Spherical
Breakup by Product Type:
- Two-Phase Separators
- Three-Phase Separators
- Scrubbers
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Onshore
- Offshore
- Refinery
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
