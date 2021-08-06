Logistics Market Industry Overview (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top logistics companies being

Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global logistics market size reached US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 6.9 Trillion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.60% during 2021-2026. Logistics stands for the process of planning and coordinating resources or services from the point of origin to the point of delivery. This process facilitates efficient and effective transportation and storage of goods and services. The major function of logistics involves inventory management, inbound and outbound transportation, material handling, warehousing, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-market/requestsample

Global Logistics Market Trends:

The global logistics market is primarily driven by the growing number of trade agreements across several nations. Additionally, various government initiatives aimed at increasing international trade have accelerated the demand for logistics to facilitate import and export activities swiftly. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of automated material handling equipment, biometrics, GPS tracking, etc., with logistics are also providing a positive outlook to the market. Besides this, expansion in the e-commerce sector along with the rising number of warehouses and storage facilities is expected to further propel the demand for logistics in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Model Type:

2 PL

3 PL

4 PL

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

Roadways

Seaways

Railways

Airways

Breakup by End-use:

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food And Beverages

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Construction

Automotive

Telecom

Oil & Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

