Seaweed Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seaweed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global seaweed market reached a production value of US$ 11.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global seaweed market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Seaweeds refer to various species of multicellular, macroscopic, and marine algae that grow in lakes, oceans, seas, rivers, and other water bodies. They are either procured from aquaculture or wild harvest. Based on the high amount of vitamins and minerals in seaweeds, several hydrocolloids such as alginate, agar, gelatinous substances, and carrageenan can be obtained from them. Seaweeds also helps in weight management and enhancing the flavor of various cuisines. Owing to these functional and health benefits, seaweeds find widespread applications in food & beverages, wastewater treatment, pharma products, bio-refining, and dietary supplements.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The increasing consumption of seaweed in dietary supplements is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, seaweeds are rich in bioactive compounds and have antimicrobial and antioxidants properties, which make them suitable for medical purposes in the pharmaceutical sector. Additionally, the growing applications of seaweed as a thickening agent in the textile industry, as well as for improving yield, enhancing soil quality and crop protection in the agriculture industry, have also augmented the product demand. Furthermore, the increasing investments in numerous R&D activities, coupled with the rising consumer awareness towards diversified applications of seaweed, are anticipated to catalyze the global seaweed market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Irish Seaweeds

Leili

Mara Seaweeds

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

Breakup by Environment:

Aquaculture

Wild Harvest

Breakup by Product:

Red

Brown

Green

Breakup by Application:

Processed Foods

Direct Human Consumption

Hydrocolloids

Fertilizers

Animal Feed Additives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

