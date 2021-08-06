Aerosol Propellants Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerosol Propellants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global aerosol propellants market grew at 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. Aerosol propellants refer to compressed or liquified gases stored in a can. It dispenses active ingredients in liquid, paste, or powdered texture in precise spray, foam and stream patterns. The propellant develops the power pressure within the container and expels the product when the valve is open. Some of the used aerosol propellants include inert gases, fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), and chlorofluorocarbons (CFC). They are extensively utilized in the formulation of shaving creams, antiperspirants, air freshener, and topical mousses.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-propellants-market/requestsample

Global Aerosol Propellant Market Trends:

The widespread application of aerosol propellants in household and personal care products represents the key factor driving the market growth. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies, rising disposable income of the consumers, and expansion in the skincare industry are further fueling the market growth. Additionally, aerosol propellants are increasingly being used in the construction and automotive sectors to refurbish cars and repair scratches, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative product variants, such as environment-friendly cans with low volatile organic compounds (VOC), are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-propellants-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aeropres Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Aztec Aerosols Limited (Instarmac Group Plc), Emirates Gas LLC, Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Repsol S.A and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Compressed Gas

Liquified Gas

Breakup by Product Type:

Hydrocarbons

Fluorocarbons

Nitrous Oxide and Carbon Dioxide

DME and Ethyl Methyl Ether

Others

Breakup by Application:

Personal Care

Household

Medical

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/