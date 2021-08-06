Aerosol Propellants Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerosol Propellants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global aerosol propellants market grew at 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. Aerosol propellants refer to compressed or liquified gases stored in a can. It dispenses active ingredients in liquid, paste, or powdered texture in precise spray, foam and stream patterns. The propellant develops the power pressure within the container and expels the product when the valve is open. Some of the used aerosol propellants include inert gases, fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), and chlorofluorocarbons (CFC). They are extensively utilized in the formulation of shaving creams, antiperspirants, air freshener, and topical mousses.
Global Aerosol Propellant Market Trends:
The widespread application of aerosol propellants in household and personal care products represents the key factor driving the market growth. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies, rising disposable income of the consumers, and expansion in the skincare industry are further fueling the market growth. Additionally, aerosol propellants are increasingly being used in the construction and automotive sectors to refurbish cars and repair scratches, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative product variants, such as environment-friendly cans with low volatile organic compounds (VOC), are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aeropres Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Aztec Aerosols Limited (Instarmac Group Plc), Emirates Gas LLC, Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Repsol S.A and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Compressed Gas
- Liquified Gas
Breakup by Product Type:
- Hydrocarbons
- Fluorocarbons
- Nitrous Oxide and Carbon Dioxide
- DME and Ethyl Methyl Ether
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Personal Care
- Household
- Medical
- Automotive
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
