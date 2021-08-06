Green Cement Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top green cement manufacturering companies being
- CarbonCure Technologies Inc.
- CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
- CRH plc
- LafargeHolcim Ltd
- Calera Corporation
- HeidelbergCement AG
- Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)
- Kiran Global Chem Limited
- CeraTech
- Taiheiyo Cement Corporation
- Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited
- Votorantim Cimentos S.A.
- UltraTech Cement Ltd.
- ACC Ltd
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global green cement market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global green cement market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026. Green cement is a cleaner substitute to conventional cement that is manufactured by using industrial by-products such as blast fly ash, furnace slag, aluminosilicates and recycled industrial waste. It helps in reducing carbon emissions, improving functionality, and minimizing the dependency on raw materials during the production process. Green cement is mainly used in the construction of structural columns, dams, bridges, and buildings that form a part of sustainable architectural programs in various nations.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Green Cement Market Trends:
The expanding construction industry and rising environmental concerns towards high carbon emissions from conventional construction materials are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, with the increasing consumer consciousness for reducing the detrimental effects of grey or white cement is also augmenting the demand for eco-friendly product variants. Besides this, the implementation of stringent regulations by numerous government bodies across the globe has encouraged the adoption of green cement to construct several industrial, commercial, and residential complexes. Various other factors, including the elevating levels of urbanization and burgeoning demand for public infrastructures, such as office spaces, shopping malls, theatres, hospitals, etc., are expected to further propel the global market for green cement in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Fly Ash-Based
- Slag-Based
- Limestone-Based
- Silica Fume-Based
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Residential
- Non-Residential
- Infrastructure
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
