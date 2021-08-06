Hand Sanitizer Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hand sanitizer Industries being

Procter and Gamble Company

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Himalaya Drug Company

Kutol Products Company, Inc.

3M Company

Unilever NV/PLC

Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

Gojo Industry Inc.

Chattem Inc

Market Overview:

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hand sanitizer market size reached around US$ 4.20 Billion in 2020. However, the market is projected to decline once the surge in demand stabilizes over the 2021-2026, reaching a value of US$ 3.50 Billion by 2026. Hand sanitizer, or hand rub, is a substance applied on the hands for the purpose of removing disease-causing germs and bacteria. It is generally available in the form of foam, liquid, and gel. Hand sanitizer primarily comprises of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol. These are increasingly used as a convenient alternative to soap and water for controlling hand contamination risk.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hand-sanitizer-market/requestsample

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in panic-buying of hand sanitizers among the global population that primarily led to an exponential growth of the hand sanitizer market. Moreover, the growing application of hand sanitizers due to the high prevalence of coronavirus infection across the globe is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness towards maintaining hand hygiene, along with the increasing number of awareness programs for promoting the use of hand sanitizers, is also augmenting the global market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hand-sanitizer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Spray

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Alcohol-Based

Non-Alcohol Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacy Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Restaurants

Schools

Hospitals

Household Purposes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

