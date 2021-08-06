Automotive Brake Booster Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Brake Booster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive brake booster market reached a volume of 105.2 Million Units in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive brake booster market to reach a volume of 170.20 Million Units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.20% during 2021-2026. An automotive brake booster is an essential component of the braking system and is located between the brake pedal and the master cylinder. It helps in smooth actuation of the brake while minimizing the amount of pedal pressure required to stop an automobile. This creates an effective braking mechanism by diverting the chances of brake failure and allowing access to the driver regardless of their strength or size. Nowadays, manufacturers are designing enhanced and high-end brake boosters that ensure a safe and comfortable deceleration of the vehicle.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automotive Brake Booster Market Trends:

The replacement of hydraulic and vacuum braking systems with electronic brakes has increased the production of electric brake boosters as they reduce the overall weight of the car and offer additional safety and comfort. Other than this, with the advancement in technology and the emergence of hybrid and electric vehicles, manufacturers have introduced more efficient and intelligent braking systems. They are also installing high-end brake boosters, including traction control system (TCS), and regenerative and anti-lock braking systems (ABS), in the latest automobile models. Additionally, the rising R&D activities, coupled with the high investments being made in the automobile industry, also play a significant role in driving the market growth. Moreover, the rapid globalization, along with the rising disposable incomes across developing countries like China and India, have increased vehicle ownership rate, which in turn is catalyzing the demand for automotive brake boosters.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Continnetal

TRW Automotive

Mando Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nissin Kogyo

Hitachi

Jilin Dongguang Aowei Brake System Co., Ltd.

Wanxiang Group Corporation

Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co.

FTE automotive Group

APG

BWI Group

Wuhu Bethel

CARDONE

Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.

Breakup by Product:

Single Diaphragm Booster

Dual Diaphragm Booster

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by End-User:

OEMs

Replacement

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

