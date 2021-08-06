Sports Nutrition Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global sports nutrition market size reached US$ 44.8 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2021-2026. Sports nutrition refers to a broad interdisciplinary field that focuses on the application of a tailored nutrition plan to support an individual’s training goals and regime. It involves dietitians, exercise physiologists, biochemists, and cell and molecular biologists who develop and recommend various nutritional products, such as capsule/tablets, protein powders, protein bars, energy bars, isotonic drink powder and dietary supplements, in an attempt to improve the overall health and performance of athletes and individuals with an active lifestyle. These products assist in replenishing water levels while providing their body with fuel for performing physical activities and minimizing the effects of physical fatigue and injury.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing health-consciousness among the masses. The rising incidences of chronic lifestyle disorders across the globe have encouraged individuals to participate in physical activities and consume a healthy and nutritious diet. This, along with the inflating disposable incomes and the rising healthcare expenditure, has provided an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, a considerable increase in the number of gyms and health and fitness centers has provided a boost to the sales of sports nutrition products across the globe. These centers also engage in the active promotion of sports nutrition products among their customers, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the launch of sports nutrition products with natural and plant-based ingredients. Numerous players are also introducing lactose-free and vegan alternatives in the market, which has contributed to their widespread prominence among the masses. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include an increase in the number of sports enthusiasts, easy product availability through online retail channels and the escalating adoption of social media advertising by various key players.

The Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Nutrition Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Post Holdings Inc.

GNC Holdings

Clif Bar & Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Olimp Laboratories

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

PowerBar Europe GmbH

Breakup by Product Type:

Sports Food

Sports Drinks

Sports Supplements

Breakup by Raw Material:

Animal Derived

Plant-Based

Mixed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug and Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

