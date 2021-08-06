Insulin Pumps Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Insulin Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global insulin pumps market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global insulin pumps market to reach a value of US$ 5.6 Billion by 2026. Insulin pumps are portable medical devices that are utilized to administer insulin in type 1 or type 2 diabetic patients’ body. They mimic the function of pancreas and aid in managing the sugar levels in the body. These pumps resemble a smartphone in terms of size and are worn outside the body. They can deliver insulin in a steady and continuous dose (basal) as well as in variable amounts around a mealtime (bolus). These pumps usually consist of built-in bolus calculators that estimate the dosage of insulin required by the user based on the patient’s glucose levels.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Insulin Pumps Market Trends:

A significant increase in the diabetic population is one of the major growth-inducing factors for the market. Hectic lifestyles with minimal physical activities have led to a rise in the incidences of lifestyles diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Moreover, rapid urbanization, busy schedules, changing dietary patterns and inflating per capita income have contributed significantly to the escalating sales of junk and convenience foods which, in turn, has increased the occurrence of diabetes. Population aging has also contributed to the enhanced prevalence of the disease. Furthermore, governments of several countries are actively engaging in awareness campaigns regarding insulin therapy and medical provisions for the treatment of diabetes. For instance, the Government of Australia’s Insulin Pump Program provides fully subsidized insulin pumps to children up to the age of 18. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing healthcare expenditure by governments of both developing and developed nations and enhanced focus research and development (R&D) by the manufacturers to develop more efficient products.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Animus Corp.

Medtronics Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Roche Diagnostics

Cellnovo Ltd.

Asante

Nipro Diagnostic Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Sooil Development Co. Ltd.

Ypsomed

Breakup by Product Type:

Insulin Pumps

Tethered Pumps Disposable/Patch Insulin Pumps



Insulin Pump Supplies and Accessories

Infusion Set Insertion Devices Insulin Reservoirs/Cartridges



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Diabetes Clinics/ Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

