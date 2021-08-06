Air Purifier Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global air purifier market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026. An air purifier is a home appliance that improves the indoor air quality of an enclosed space by removing the contaminants present in the atmosphere. It essentially sanitizes the air to remove toxins, allergens and pollutants from the surroundings with the help of a filter or multiple filters made up of mesh, paper or fiber. It is also used to minimize the traces of dust, smoke, gases, harmful chemicals, particulate matter (2.5-10 µm), and total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) present in the air. As a result, it is widely installed across retail stores, households, public spaces, government offices and industrial infrastructures for trapping and neutralizing pollutant particles in an effective manner.

Global Air Purifier Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by deteriorating air quality across the globe. This can be accredited to rapid industrialization and an increase in vehicular emissions. The rising health consciousness among the masses regarding the adverse effects of chronic respiratory conditions, along with their inflating disposable incomes and changing lifestyle preferences, has spurred the demand for air purifiers on the global level. Moreover, the launch of air purifiers with advanced filtration technologies, including the advent of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology with a trapping capacity of at least 99.97%, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Several players are also introducing air purifiers equipped with ozone generators, UV light technology, and electrostatic precipitators, which is expected to widespread prominence among end users. The market is further driven by the growing popularity of smart air purifiers among individuals. These variants are an upgraded version of traditional air purifiers that can be easily connected with wireless networks, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, to facilitate smooth operation via smartphone applications. Furthermore, governments of several countries are undertaking favorable initiatives to spread awareness regarding the benefits of using air purifiers, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

Atlanta Healthcare

Camfil AB

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Breakup by Filter Technology:

Activated Carbon

Electrostatic Precipitators

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Ion and Ozone Generators

Other

Breakup by Size:

Small Units

Large Units

HVAC Units

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

