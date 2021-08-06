Sweet Spreads Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sweet Spreads Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sweet spreads market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Sweet spreads are generally added to baked wheat products, such as bread and pancakes, to enhance their flavor and texture. Traditionally, sweet spreads were a part of western cuisines; however, with rapid globalization, they have become a staple across the globe. They can be made using a wide range of ingredients, including fruits, coffee beans, argan nut oil, honey, nuts, eggs, sugar and coconut cream. Owing to the availability of numerous flavors, sweet spreads are used in the preparation of dips, cakes, puddings, smoothies, ice creams and salad dressings.

Global Sweet Spreads Market Trends:

The hectic and busy lifestyles of consumers, especially youngsters, have led to the increasing demand for quick and healthy breakfast options. Along with this, the rising health-consciousness among consumers has prompted the leading companies to introduce sweet spreads fortified with antioxidants and vitamins. The addition of these elements improves the nutritional profile of the products, which helps in managing stress, maintaining weight, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Manufacturers have also launched organic and natural sweet spreads made without any preservatives or artificial ingredients. In addition to this, sweet spreads are nowadays available in innovative packaging formats, such as handheld pouches or squeezable packs, which are convenient for on-the-go consumption. Moreover, many international food brands are tailoring their products according to regional tastes, preferences and cultural influences to broaden their customer base.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Conagra Brands

Ferrero Group

Mondelez International

Dabur India Limited

Hershey

Hormel Foods

Andros

Breakup by Product Type:

Jams and Preserves

Honey

Chocolate Spreads

Nuts and Seed-Based Spreads

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Packaging

Plastic Packaging

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialist Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

