United States Online Grocery Market (2021-2026): Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Online Grocery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States online grocery market size is currently witnessing robust growth 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during 2021-2026. Online grocery platforms enable the users to purchase fresh and packaged products, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, cereals, dairy, cereals, snacks, beverages, and other cooking essentials. These platforms offer flexible payment options and allow customers to select delivery slots, track the delivery process, and access a variety of products. As a result, online grocery has gained immense traction in the United States.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

On account of considerable reliance on smartphones and hectic work schedules, several individuals are increasingly opting for hassle-free online grocery shopping across the United States. Furthermore, the leading players operating in the country are collaborating with e-commerce websites to offer a wide range of grocery items with discounted rates, and various cashback offers to the consumers. This, in turn, is providing a boost to the market for online grocery in the United States. They are also investing in celebrity endorsements and other promotional strategies to expand their existing consumer base. Besides this, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, consumer preferences have shifted towards online shopping to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection upon human interaction in brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat and Seafood

Others

Breakup by Business Model:

Pure Marketplace

Hybrid Marketplace

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Web-Based

App-Based

Breakup by Purchase Type:

One-Time

Subscription

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

