GPS Navigation Software Market is in Huge Demand | Google, DeLorme, Apple

GPS Navigation Software is used to provide route calculation and directions to the user using its current or specified location. This software is widely used while traveling to new places to guide user about the routes with real-time information. According to a survey, Google Maps is the top most used navigation software followed by Apple, and MapQuest. The use of GPS navigation software in automotive to provide maps, turn-by-turn voice-guided navigation, lane guidance, speed limit warnings, and other purposes has increased. This has boosted the market demand.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “GPS Navigation Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the GPS Navigation Software Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Google (United States),DeLorme (United States),HERE Global B.V. (Netherlands),Apple Inc (United States),Microsoft (United States),Rand McNally (United States),Navigon (Germany),Navman (United Kingdom),Magellan Navigation, Inc. (United States),NNG LLC (Hungary),TomTom N.V. (Netherlands),TeleType Co., Inc. (United States),BaiDu (China),Gaode (China),ROUTE 66 (Switzerland),MapQuest (United States)

Market Trend:

Rising Use of Android Supported GPS Navigation Software

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand For In-Built GPS Based Cars

Ability To Provide Accurate Real Time Navigation Information

Demand for GPS Navigation Software with Voice Navigation Feature

Challenges:

Availability of Freeware Alternative Solutions

Opportunities:

High Penetration in Asian Countries

Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

The Global GPS Navigation Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Land-based Navigation Software, Marine Navigation Software), Application (Sport, Transport, Geographical Mapping, Other), Platform (Android, IOS, Windows, Other), Device (Handheld Terminal, Mobile Phone, Desktop), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global GPS Navigation Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the GPS Navigation Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the GPS Navigation Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the GPS Navigation Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the GPS Navigation Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the GPS Navigation Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, GPS Navigation Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Key questions answered

