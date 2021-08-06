Pizza Crust Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Pizza Crust Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The Global Pizza Crust Market Size to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Pizza crust refers to a half-baked base of pizza made from yeasted flatbread dough. It is usually stored at lower temperatures to retain the nutritional value and flavors. Furthermore, pizza crusts offer numerous benefits, such as reduced preparation time, longer shelf life, cost-effectiveness, and minimal food wastage.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and a growing workforce have resulted in busy work schedules and hectic lifestyles. As a result, there is a rising demand for ready-to-cook and convenience food products, including pizza crusts. Furthermore, the introduction of gluten- and lactose-free pizza crusts with organic and vegan ingredients is also driving the market growth. The increasing adoption of healthier product variants, particularly among the health-conscious population, has bolstered the global market for pizza crusts. Moreover, several Quick Serving Restaurants (QSRs), cafes, food trucks, etc., are getting inclined towards readymade pizza crusts for easy preparation and hassle-free delivery, thereby further augmenting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc

Alive & Kickin’ Pizza Crust

Tomanetti Food Products LLC

Rizzuto Foods

Monte Pizza Crust B.V.

B&G Foods Inc

Hansen Foods LLC

Pizza Crust Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, size, organic/conventional and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Type:

Par-Baked Crusts

Wood-Fired Crusts

Self-Rising Crusts

Custom Crusts

Others

Market Breakup by Size:

Thick Pizza Crusts

Thin Pizza Crusts

Market Breakup by Organic/Conventional:

Organic

Conventional

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Bakeries

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

