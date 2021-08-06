Construction Management Software Market including top key players Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend

Global Construction Management Software Market was valued at USD XXX million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX percent to reach USD XXX million by 2029 including key companies- Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend, CMiC, The Sage Group, Co-construct, Jiansoft, e-Builder, Yonyou, MyCollab, Jonas, Jinshisoft, Microsoft, Fieldwire, GLODON, RedTeam, eSUB.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 is considered the base year, 2021 is considered the estimated year, and the years 2022 to 2029 are considered the forecast period.

Using the Competitive Strategic Window, vendors can determine whether their capabilities and future growth prospects are aligned with those of their competitors. During a forecast period, it describes the optimal or favorable fit for vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition, geographic expansion, R&D, and new product introduction strategies.

Market Share Analysis:

As a result, the Market Share Analysis analyses the Construction Management Software market share of each vendor in relation to the market as a whole. There is also a comparison of its revenue generation in relation to other Construction Management Software industry vendors in the same space. Vendors are compared in terms of revenue generation and customer base to other vendors.

Knowledge of the vendor’s Construction Management Software market share gives a good idea about their size and competitiveness during the base year. Market characteristics are revealed in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance and amalgamation traits in the market’s history.

Vendors in the Construction Management Software Market are ranked according to their Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and their Product Satisfaction (Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) in order to help businesses make better choices.

Usability Profiles for Companies: Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend, CMiC, The Sage Group, Co-construct, Jiansoft, e-Builder, Yonyou, MyCollab, Jonas, Jinshisoft, Microsoft, Fieldwire, GLODON, RedTeam, eSUB

Construction Management Software Market report explores the recent significant developments by leading vendors and innovation profiles, including:

[Segments]

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Construction Management Software Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Construction Management Software Introduction

3.2. Construction Management Software Market Outlook

3.3. Construction Management Software Geography Outlook

3.4. Construction Management Software Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview

4.1. Construction Management Software Introduction

4.2. Construction Management Software Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights

5.1. Construction Management Software Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Construction Management Software Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing digitalization of enterprises across Construction Management Software industry verticals

5.1.1.2. Penetration of Construction Management Software technology and various service models

5.1.1.3. Emergence Construction Management Software of small and medium enterprises globally

5.1.2. Construction Management Software Restraints

5.1.2.1. Construction Management Software Rising security and privacy concerns

5.1.3. Construction Management Software Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing integration of artificial intelligence in Construction Management Software industries

5.1.3.2. Rising technological advancement in Construction Management Software services

5.1.4. Construction Management Software Challenges

5.1.4.1. Construction Management Software Lack of skilled professionals

5.2. Construction Management Software Porters Five Forces Analysis

6. Americas Construction Management Software Market

7. Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market

8. Europe, Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market

9. Construction Management Software Competitive Landscape

9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

9.1.1. Quadrants

9.1.2. Business Strategy

9.1.3. Product Satisfaction

9.2. Construction Management Software Market Ranking Analysis

9.3. Construction Management Software Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

9.4. Construction Management Software Competitive Scenario

9.4.1. Construction Management Software Merger & Acquisition

9.4.2. Construction Management Software Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.4.3. Construction Management Software New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.4.4. Construction Management Software Investment & Funding

9.4.5. Construction Management Software Award, Recognition, & Expansion

10. Construction Management Software Company Usability Profiles

