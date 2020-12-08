Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market 2020, by type, by application, by analysis with GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Block Imaging (US), SOMA TECH INTL.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market is projected to grow at a CAGR +10% during the forecast period 2020 to 2028.

Refurbishment is a method to ensure the continued safety and performance of used equipment as it moves from one medical facility to another”. Medical imaging equipment, which includes X-ray, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasonic equipment, requires a significant financial investment.

There are many benefits for patients from medical imaging. Images of the human body are created using a variety of means such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance, nuclear medicine and X-rays to allow physicians to see inside the body, to identify and/or rule out medical problems, and to diagnose diseases.

Medical imaging is absolutely necessary when tracking the progress of an ongoing illness. MRI’s and CT scans allow the physician to monitor the effectiveness of treatment and adjust protocols as necessary. The detailed information generated by medical imaging provides patients with better, more comprehensive care.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market Key players:-

GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Block Imaging (US), SOMA TECH INTL. (US), Avante Health Solutions (US), Hilditch Group (UK), Everx Pvt Ltd. (Australia), Integrity Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc. (US), Master Medical Equipment (US), US Med-Equip (US), Fair Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Future Health Concepts (US), US Medical Systems, LLC. (US), Nationwide Imaging Services (US), Pacific Healthcare Imaging, LLC (US), Venture Medical ReQuip, Inc. (US), Desert Tech Medical Systems (US), Hi Tech International Group, Inc. (US), CURA Healthcare (India), JAPAN CENTRAL MEDICAL, INC. (Japan), HOYU AND CO., LTD. (Japan), Sanrad Medical Systems (India), BOND JAPAN CO., LTD. (Japan), FlexrayMedical ApS (Denmark), Amber Diagnostics (US), Rhombus Medical Equipment., LLC (UAE), Blue Start Limited (India), and Cielo Co., Ltd (Japan).

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market by product type:-

Medical Imaging, Intensive Care Equipment, OR Equipment, Patient Monitors

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market by Application:-

Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, Oncology

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market by End-user:-

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Regional analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report gives a prediction of upcoming Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market trends and provides sufficient data to support the same. Moreover, it shows relevant data that can be utilized to develop a method to survive the market. It creates awareness among businesses about continually evolving as well as stable constituents of the market enabling businesses to generate a seamless combination that suffices consumer needs.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device market Table of Content (TOC):-

Chapter1 – Introduction Chapter2 – Research Scope Chapter3 – Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device market Segmentation Chapter4 – Research Methodology Chapter5 – Definitions and Assumptions Chapter6 – Executive Summary Chapter7 – Market Dynamics Chapter8 – Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device market Key Players Chapter9 – Market during the forecast period 2020-2028 Chapter10 – Conclusion Chapter11 – Appendix

