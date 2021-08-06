Ophthalmic Lenses Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Industry Analysis by Key Players

An ophthalmic lens is used for correcting vision in a person with visual impairments where the focal point of the eyes does not hit the retina. Lenses can also be used to address difficulties like astigmatism. The ophthalmic are available in a variety of forms including plastic and glass lenses worn in glasses, contact lenses placed in direct contact with the eye and lens are surgically implanted into the eye to correct visual impairments. Basic ophthalmic lenses is useful for near or farsightedness, where the focus point lies in front of or behind the retina.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Visioptimum (France),Ophthalmic Lenses (Canada),Essilor (France),HOYA Corporation (Japan),Novartis AG (Switzerland),Nikon Corporation (Japan),Feixun Optical Co. Ltd. (China),Varesino Optical Laboratory Ophthalmic Lenses (Italy),Carl Zeiss AG (Germany),Rodenstock GmbH (Germany),Zhenjiang Wanxin Optical Glasses Co. Ltd. (China)

Market Trends:

Rising Focus on Healthcare among the Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing adoption of daily disposable contact lenses



Market Drivers:

Increase in Use of Digital Devices such as Smartphones and Computers

Market Opportunities:

Developing Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

The Global Ophthalmic Lenses Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single-Vision Lens, Multifocal Lenses (Bifocal and Trifocal Lenses), Progressive Lenses, Light Protection Lenses (Tints, Blue Blocking Filters, Polarising Filters and Photochromic Lenses)), Application (Corrective Lens, Sunglasses Lens, Intraocular Cataract Lens), Verticals (Healthcare, Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Defense)

Geographically World Ophthalmic Lenses markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Ophthalmic Lenses markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

