EMV Payment Cards Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient

The report titled Global EMV Payment Cards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EMV Payment Cards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EMV Payment Cards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EMV Payment Cards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EMV Payment Cards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EMV Payment Cards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EMV Payment Cards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EMV Payment Cards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EMV Payment Cards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EMV Payment Cards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EMV Payment Cards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EMV Payment Cards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, CPI Card, Tianyu, Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies, Valid, Kona I, Eastcompeace

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fuel Card

Retail Store Card

Meal Voucher Card

Local Payment Schemes Card



Market Segmentation by Application:

UnionPay

Visa

Master Card

Amec

JCB

Discover Card

RuPay



The EMV Payment Cards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EMV Payment Cards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EMV Payment Cards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EMV Payment Cards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EMV Payment Cards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EMV Payment Cards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EMV Payment Cards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EMV Payment Cards market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EMV Payment Cards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Card Issuer

1.3 United States EMV Payment Cards Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States EMV Payment Cards Overall Market Size

2.1 United States EMV Payment Cards Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States EMV Payment Cards Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EMV Payment Cards Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States EMV Payment Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States EMV Payment Cards Sales by Companies

3.5 United States EMV Payment Cards Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EMV Payment Cards Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers EMV Payment Cards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMV Payment Cards Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 EMV Payment Cards Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMV Payment Cards Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Fuel Card

4.1.3 Retail Store Card

4.1.4 Meal Voucher Card

4.1.5 Local Payment Schemes Card

4.2 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States EMV Payment Cards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Card Issuer

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 UnionPay

5.1.3 Visa

5.1.4 Master Card

5.1.5 Amec

5.1.6 JCB

5.1.7 Discover Card

5.1.8 RuPay

5.2 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Card Issuer – United States EMV Payment Cards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Gemalto

6.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

6.1.2 Gemalto Overview

6.1.3 Gemalto EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Gemalto EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.1.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

6.2 IDEMIA

6.2.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

6.2.2 IDEMIA Overview

6.2.3 IDEMIA EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 IDEMIA EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.2.5 IDEMIA Recent Developments

6.3 Giesecke & Devrient

6.3.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

6.3.2 Giesecke & Devrient Overview

6.3.3 Giesecke & Devrient EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Giesecke & Devrient EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.3.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Developments

6.4 Perfect Plastic Printing

6.4.1 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Information

6.4.2 Perfect Plastic Printing Overview

6.4.3 Perfect Plastic Printing EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Perfect Plastic Printing EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.4.5 Perfect Plastic Printing Recent Developments

6.5 ABCorp

6.5.1 ABCorp Corporation Information

6.5.2 ABCorp Overview

6.5.3 ABCorp EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 ABCorp EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.5.5 ABCorp Recent Developments

6.6 CPI Card

6.6.1 CPI Card Corporation Information

6.6.2 CPI Card Overview

6.6.3 CPI Card EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 CPI Card EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.6.5 CPI Card Recent Developments

6.7 Tianyu

6.7.1 Tianyu Corporation Information

6.7.2 Tianyu Overview

6.7.3 Tianyu EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Tianyu EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.7.5 Tianyu Recent Developments

6.8 Goldpac

6.8.1 Goldpac Corporation Information

6.8.2 Goldpac Overview

6.8.3 Goldpac EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Goldpac EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.8.5 Goldpac Recent Developments

6.9 Hengbao

6.9.1 Hengbao Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hengbao Overview

6.9.3 Hengbao EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Hengbao EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.9.5 Hengbao Recent Developments

6.10 Watchdata Technologies

6.10.1 Watchdata Technologies Corporation Information

6.10.2 Watchdata Technologies Overview

6.10.3 Watchdata Technologies EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Watchdata Technologies EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.10.5 Watchdata Technologies Recent Developments

6.11 Valid

6.11.1 Valid Corporation Information

6.11.2 Valid Overview

6.11.3 Valid EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Valid EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.11.5 Valid Recent Developments

6.12 Kona I

6.12.1 Kona I Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kona I Overview

6.12.3 Kona I EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Kona I EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.12.5 Kona I Recent Developments

6.13 Eastcompeace

6.13.1 Eastcompeace Corporation Information

6.13.2 Eastcompeace Overview

6.13.3 Eastcompeace EMV Payment Cards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Eastcompeace EMV Payment Cards Product Description

6.13.5 Eastcompeace Recent Developments

7 United States EMV Payment Cards Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States EMV Payment Cards Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 EMV Payment Cards Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 EMV Payment Cards Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 EMV Payment Cards Industry Value Chain

9.2 EMV Payment Cards Upstream Market

9.3 EMV Payment Cards Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 EMV Payment Cards Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

