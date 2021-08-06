Antimony Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Antimony Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global antimony market size reached US$ 1.92 Billion in 2020. Antimony refers to the chemical element that is either derived from the naturally occurring sulfide mineral stibnite or can be extracted from ores, such as valentinite and stibnite. Widely available in metallic and non-metallic forms, the metallic variant of the element is characterized by a brittle nature and bright silver color, whereas the non-metallic form is a grey powder. The element is required to be combined with other metals to improve its durability for applications requiring improved strength. It is widely utilized for numerous applications, such as cosmetics, textiles, batteries, semiconductor devices and flame retardants, across numerous industries.

Global Antimony Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating utilization of flame retardants across numerous industry verticals, including electrical, construction, automotive and aerospace. The market is further driven by the increasing utilization of the chemical element in the manufacturing of lead-acid batteries. It is widely used as a strengthening agent for lead alloys of these batteries, which are further employed as a crucial component of electric vehicles (EVs). Their utilization assists in improving the reliability of the vehicle while delivering high currents and offering a low internal impedance and indefinitely extended shelf life when stored without an electrolyte. The rising sales of EVs can be accredited to the inflating per capita income levels of the masses, the growing need for minimizing carbon dioxide emissions and the stringent government regulations imposed to reduce air pollution. Moreover, antimony is extensively utilized as polycondensation catalysts in the manufacturing process of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The growing preference for PET in food packaging and beverage bottling, along with its exceptional recyclable properties, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing demand for antimony-based fiberglass composites with chemical and heat-resistant properties, and the rising utilization of antimony in the production of numerous consumer electronics. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 4.81% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

BASF SE

Campine

Huachang Antimony Industry

Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd

Korea Zinc Co. Ltd

Lambert Metals International

Mandalay Resources Ltd

Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd

NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc

Recylex

Suzuhiro Chemical

Tri-Star Resources

United States Antimony

Village Main Reef Ltd.

Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

Antimony Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Application and End-Use Industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

Antimony Trioxide

Antimony Pentoxide

Alloys

Metal Ingots

Others

Breakup by Application:

Flame Retardants

Lead-Acid Batteries

Plastic Additives

Stabilizers

Catalysts

Glass and Ceramics

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Chemical

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

