Wireless Slate Market Size, Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Wireless Slate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The Global Wireless Slate market size to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Wireless slate refers to a portable device that can be virtually connected to the computer or interactive whiteboard. It has a touch-sensitive surface and an attached stylus pen. Wireless slate performs various functions, such as controlling on-screen learning applications, writing and drawing by using digital ink, opening and viewing files, etc. Moreover, it enables the users to operate from anywhere in the room within a maximum range of 50 meters. Wireless slates are widely utilized across educational institutions, corporate board rooms, broadcasting studios, sports training rooms, etc.
Market Trends:
The growing popularity of digitally interactive classrooms with advanced learning and teaching methodology is primarily driving the demand for wireless slates. Moreover, the rising penetration of wireless multimedia presentations across various organizations is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, several technological advancements have led to the emergence of AI-, IoT-, multiple language support-based wireless slates, which are further expected to catalyze the global market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
- C3 IT Xperts
- Califone
- Eagan TeamBoard Inc.
- Elmo USA Corp.
- Genee Group (Microsoft)
- Hitachi
- Boxlight
- Promethean World Ltd.
- Recordex USA
- Speechi and Turning Technologies.
Wireless Slate Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, deployment type and application.
Market Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Market Breakup by Application:
- Primary Education
- Secondary and Higher Education
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
