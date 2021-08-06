Fecal Occult Testing Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Fecal Occult Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. The Global Fecal Occult Testing Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A fecal occult blood test (FOBT) refers to a non-invasive procedure used to detect hidden blood in the feces or stool. Samples are collected using cards and flushable reagent pads. These samples are sent to the labs for testing and diagnosing various medical conditions, such as ulcers, hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colitis, benign tumors and colon cancer, that cause bleeding in the digestive tract. Fecal occult testing enables quicker medical decisions that lead to enhanced quality of life and a reduced mortality rate.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing focus on integrated health services for improved diagnosis and treatment outcomes, coupled with the rising inclination towards point-of-care diagnostics (POCD), is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to various gastrointestinal disorders, is also driving the demand for fecal occult testing. Moreover, the widespread adoption of non-invasive and minimally-invasive (MI) procedures for treating hemorrhoids, colon cancer, ulcers, etc., is further augmenting the market. Apart from this, the emergence of immunochemical fecal occult blood tests (iFOBTs or FITs) for accurate diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders will further continue to drive the global market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Biohit Oyj

EDP Biotech Corporation

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Epigenomics AG

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Quidel Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Fecal Occult Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, test type and end user.

Market Breakup by Test Type:

Guaiac FOB Stool Test

Immuno-FOB Agglutination Test

Lateral Flow Immuno-FOB Test

Immuno-FOB ELISA Test

Market Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Office Laboratories

Market Breakup by Region:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

