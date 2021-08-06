Black Gram Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Black Gram Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global black gram market size reached a volume of 6.8 Million Tons in 2020. Black gram, also known as urad bean, Vigna Mungo, and black matte bean, is a type of pulse crop primarily cultivated across South Asia countries. It is a rich source of protein, vitamin B, potassium, calcium, iron, niacin, thiamine, and riboflavin. Black gram belongs to the Asiatic Vigna group, which classifies it as a warm-season crop. Black gram is soaked in water, which exhibits mucilaginous texture, and is ground with rice to makes various dishes. It is used to prepare traditional crispy vadas in South Asian cuisines during harvest festival Pongal or Sankranti. It is also utilized in dips, chutneys, sauces, soups, stews, bread, and curries. It helps meet the protein requirements of the vegetarian population, thereby gaining popularity among western consumers as well.

The global black gram market is primarily driven by the various health benefits associated with its consumption. Black gram contains high nutrition and dietary fiber levels and is known to help patients suffering from asthma, paralysis, diarrhea and constipation. In addition, black gram helps maintain cardiovascular health, prevent diabetes, strengthen the nervous system, reduce pain and inflammation, and combat stomach ailments. Besides this, black gram is increasingly used as a green manuring crop and nutritious fodder for milch cattle. In Ayurvedic texts, black gram is recommended as a diuretic and to gain weight and improve immunity. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among individuals and increasing application of black gram in bakery goods, batter and breading, snack food, and beverage industries have escalated their demand. Apart from this, there has also been a rise in the application of black gram in beauty care products as it helps in maintaining healthy and glowing skin. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

On a geographical front, India currently represents the largest producer of black gram, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global production. Other major regions include Myanmar and Thailand.

The report also covers the competitive landscape of the market and finds that it is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of global and local players.

