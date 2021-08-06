Agricultural Inoculants Market Report, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Agricultural Inoculants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global agricultural inoculants market size reached US$ 395.1 Million in 2020. An agricultural inoculant, also known as microbial inoculant, is composed of beneficial microorganisms like fungi, bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and algae. It is mainly used for supplementing the nutrient needs of crops and agroforestry in drylands. It is also utilized for improving crop yield, preventing soil-borne diseases, promoting growth in plants, and enhancing mineral uptake. As it is environment-friendly, it is increasingly being adopted around the world.

Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Trends:

The chemically synthesized fertilizers and pesticides lead to soil pollution, microbial imbalance and reduce the levels of biocontrol agents in the soil. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the need for agricultural inoculants to protect plant and soil health. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of organic farming practices across the globe is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, leading market players are focusing on introducing numerous innovations in the field of agricultural sciences. This, along with the rising demand for food due to the increasing global population and limited availability of cultivable land, is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the market is also driven by the significantly expanding agricultural industry worldwide. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 616.6 Million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Bayer Crop Science

Brettyoung

Novozymes A/S

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

XiteBio Technologies Inc.

Precision Laboratories LLC

Agricultural Inoculants Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, microbes, mode of application, form and crop type.

Market Breakup by Type:

Plant Growth Promoting Microorganisms

Bio-Control Agents

Plant-Resistant Stimulants

Others

Market Breakup by Microbes:

Bacteria

Rhizobacteria

Nitrogen-fixing Bacteria

Phosphate-solubilizing Bacteria

Others

Fungi

Trichoderma Spp.

Mycorrhiza

Others

Others

Market Breakup by Mode of Application:

Seed Inoculation

Soil Inoculation

Others

Market Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Granular

Others

Market Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

