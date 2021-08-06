Global Online Advertising Market Report, Analysis, Trends, Size, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Online Advertising Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 360 Billion in 2020. The global online advertising market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Online advertising is a type of marketing and advertising technique that uses the internet to promote products and services. This mode of advertising delivers promotional marketing messages by collecting data and targeting potential customers. Several tools and techniques are used to promote these services, such as sales CRM, e-mail, marketing automation, web analytics, etc. Compared to other media like newspapers, magazines, and television, online advertising is more cost-effective with a better mass impact. As a result, it is widely used across different sectors, including retail, healthcare, education, automotive, banking, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), media and entertainment, etc.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/internet-advertising-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

As online advertising helps companies to promote their products or services to a diverse consumer base, irrespective of the geographical boundaries, it is experiencing a high demand across the globe. Furthermore, the growing penetration of the internet, along with the rising adoption of mobile devices, is also providing a thrust to the global online advertising market. Additionally, the increasing prominence of Big Data and online customer analysis has enabled online advertisements to target the desired audience. Besides this, with the rising popularity of social media platforms, several brands are heavily investing in innovative and interactive social media advertisements, which is expected to further propel the market growth in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2MwdNki

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Google

Amazon

Yahoo

Facebook

AOL

Baidu

Microsoft

Twitter

LinkedIn

Global Online Advertising Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and segments.

Breakup by Segments:

Search

Display

Classified

Video

Others (lead generation, rich media, etc.)

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/