Biomass Pellets Market Is Booming Worldwide with Drax Biomass, Helius Energy, Forth Energy

The rise in the use of biomass pellets in the power industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global biomass pellet market. These may be derived from sources such as woody plants, timber industry, sawdust, sugarcane crop, and switchgrass. Biomass Pellet is considered to be a preferred choice compared to others as it displays a homogeneous size which aids the handling and feeding of the biomass pallets to the heating or incineration equipment. The growing demand for renewable energy sources and government initiatives and stringent environmental regulations are propelling the growth of the global biomass pellet market.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Drax Biomass (United States),International WoodFuels LLC (United States),Enviva Biomass (United States),Westervelt Renewable Energy LLC (United States),Forest Energy Corporation (United States),New England Wood Pellet (United States),Bio-bean Ltd (United Kingdom),Helius Energy (United Kingdom),MGT Power (United Kingdom),Forth Energy (Australia)

by Type (Wood pellets, Pellet fuels, Others), Application (Industrial, Residential), End use (Power generation, Industrial heating systems, Catering & hotel use, Domestic heating systems, Animal bedding, Water adsorbent use, Domestic cooking, Other uses)



Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Biomass Pellets as a Fuel by Hotel & Catering Industry

Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuel and Global Warming Has Shifted the Global Interest from Conventional Energy to Green Energy

Market Drivers:

Increasing Focus on Development of Renewable Energy Sources

Substantial Rise in Consumption of Biomass Pallets at Small Scale

Market Opportunities:

Projects Are an Attractive Investment Option

Attraction of Projects Co-Investment from International Institution

Using Government Incentives to Advance Production Technologies

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

