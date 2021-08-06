Dye Sublimated Apparels Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dye Sublimated Apparels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global dye sublimated apparels market size grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Dye sublimated apparel refers to textiles manufactured by using digital printing technology. Solid dye ink is introduced at high temperatures that are directly converted into gas. This thermal process deposits the color on the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) printing surface, which creates a chemically strong bond with the fabric. As compared to traditional printing methods, dye sublimation produces more durable and higher-quality color prints and images. It is also environment-friendly and displays resistance to cracks, peels, and fading.

Global Dye Sublimated Apparels Market Trends:

The significant expansion in the textile industry and widespread adoption of advanced fabric printing techniques, such as 3D vacuum heat-press, are majorly driving the dye sublimated apparels market growth. This is further supported by rapid urbanization, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and increasing popularity of customized designer wear with digital photo works. Additionally, the proliferation of various online channels for the easy distribution of such apparel is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and vendors through various social media sites and celebrity endorsements is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Augusta Sportswear Inc.

Color Image Apparel Inc.

dasFlow

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Oasis Sublimation

Renfro Corporation

Royal Apparel Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Wooter Apparel Inc

Dye Sublimated Apparels Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, printing technique and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

T-shirt

Leggings

Hoodies

Golf Shirts

Others

Market Breakup by Printing Technique:

Small Format Heat Press

Calendar Heat Press

Flatbed Heat Press

3D Vacuum Heat Press

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

