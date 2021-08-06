Candle Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius

“

The report titled Global Candle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Candle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Candle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Candle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Candle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Candle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Candle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Candle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Candle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Candle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Candle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Candle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius, MVP Group International, Inc, Gies, Talent, Universal Candle, Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD, Vollmar, Empire Candle Co., LLC, Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited, Diptqyue, Zhongnam, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd., Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd., Allite, Armadilla Wax Works

Market Segmentation by Product:

Petroleum and Mineral, Vegetable, Animal, Synthetic

Market Segmentation by Application:

Traditional Field, Craft Field

The Candle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Candle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Candle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Candle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Candle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Candle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Candle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Candle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Candle Product Introduction

1.2 Market Raw Materials

1.2.1 Global Candle Market Size Growth Rate Raw Materials

1.2.2 Petroleum and Mineral

1.2.3 Vegetable

1.2.4 Animal

1.2.5 Synthetic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Candle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Traditional Field

1.3.3 Craft Field

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Candle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Candle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Candle Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Candle Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Candle Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Candle Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Candle Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Candle Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Candle Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Candle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Candle Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Candle Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Candle Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Candle Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Candle Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Candle Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Candle Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Candle Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Candle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Candle Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Candle Sales Raw Materials

4.1.1 Global Candle Historical Sales Raw Materials (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Candle Forecasted Sales Raw Materials (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Candle Sales Market Share Raw Materials (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Candle Revenue Raw Materials

4.2.1 Global Candle Historical Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Candle Forecasted Revenue Raw Materials (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Candle Revenue Market Share Raw Materials (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Candle Price Raw Materials

4.3.1 Global Candle Price Raw Materials (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Candle Price Forecast Raw Materials (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Candle Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Candle Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Candle Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Candle Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Candle Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Candle Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Candle Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Candle Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Candle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Candle Market Size Raw Materials

6.1.1 North America Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Candle Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Candle Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Candle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Candle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Candle Market Size Raw Materials

7.1.1 Europe Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Candle Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Candle Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Candle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Candle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Candle Market Size Raw Materials

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Candle Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Candle Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Candle Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Candle Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Candle Market Size Raw Materials

9.1.1 Latin America Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Candle Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Candle Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Candle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Candle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Market Size Raw Materials

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Candle Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)

11.1.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Overview

11.1.3 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Product Description

11.1.5 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Recent Developments

11.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation

11.2.1 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Overview

11.2.3 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Product Description

11.2.5 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Recent Developments

11.3 Bolsius

11.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bolsius Overview

11.3.3 Bolsius Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Bolsius Candle Product Description

11.3.5 Bolsius Recent Developments

11.4 MVP Group International, Inc

11.4.1 MVP Group International, Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 MVP Group International, Inc Overview

11.4.3 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Product Description

11.4.5 MVP Group International, Inc Recent Developments

11.5 Gies

11.5.1 Gies Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gies Overview

11.5.3 Gies Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Gies Candle Product Description

11.5.5 Gies Recent Developments

11.6 Talent

11.6.1 Talent Corporation Information

11.6.2 Talent Overview

11.6.3 Talent Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Talent Candle Product Description

11.6.5 Talent Recent Developments

11.7 Universal Candle

11.7.1 Universal Candle Corporation Information

11.7.2 Universal Candle Overview

11.7.3 Universal Candle Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Universal Candle Candle Product Description

11.7.5 Universal Candle Recent Developments

11.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD

11.8.1 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Corporation Information

11.8.2 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Overview

11.8.3 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Product Description

11.8.5 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Recent Developments

11.9 Vollmar

11.9.1 Vollmar Corporation Information

11.9.2 Vollmar Overview

11.9.3 Vollmar Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Vollmar Candle Product Description

11.9.5 Vollmar Recent Developments

11.10 Empire Candle Co., LLC

11.10.1 Empire Candle Co., LLC Corporation Information

11.10.2 Empire Candle Co., LLC Overview

11.10.3 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Product Description

11.10.5 Empire Candle Co., LLC Recent Developments

11.11 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited

11.11.1 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Corporation Information

11.11.2 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Overview

11.11.3 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Product Description

11.11.5 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Recent Developments

11.12 Diptqyue

11.12.1 Diptqyue Corporation Information

11.12.2 Diptqyue Overview

11.12.3 Diptqyue Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Diptqyue Candle Product Description

11.12.5 Diptqyue Recent Developments

11.13 Zhongnam

11.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information

11.13.2 Zhongnam Overview

11.13.3 Zhongnam Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Zhongnam Candle Product Description

11.13.5 Zhongnam Recent Developments

11.14 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.

11.14.1 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Overview

11.14.3 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Product Description

11.14.5 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.15 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.

11.15.1 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Overview

11.15.3 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Product Description

11.15.5 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Recent Developments

11.16 Allite

11.16.1 Allite Corporation Information

11.16.2 Allite Overview

11.16.3 Allite Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Allite Candle Product Description

11.16.5 Allite Recent Developments

11.17 Armadilla Wax Works

11.17.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information

11.17.2 Armadilla Wax Works Overview

11.17.3 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Product Description

11.17.5 Armadilla Wax Works Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Candle Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Candle Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Candle Production Mode & Process

12.4 Candle Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Candle Sales Channels

12.4.2 Candle Distributors

12.5 Candle Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Candle Industry Trends

13.2 Candle Market Drivers

13.3 Candle Market Challenges

13.4 Candle Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Candle Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

