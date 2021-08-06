Candle Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius

“
The report titled Global Candle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Candle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Candle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Candle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Candle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Candle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Candle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Candle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Candle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Candle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Candle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Candle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius, MVP Group International, Inc, Gies, Talent, Universal Candle, Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD, Vollmar, Empire Candle Co., LLC, Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited, Diptqyue, Zhongnam, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd., Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd., Allite, Armadilla Wax Works
Market Segmentation by Product:
Petroleum and Mineral, Vegetable, Animal, Synthetic
Market Segmentation by Application:
Traditional Field, Craft Field
The Candle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Candle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Candle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Candle market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Candle industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Candle market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Candle market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Candle market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Candle Product Introduction
1.2 Market Raw Materials
1.2.1 Global Candle Market Size Growth Rate Raw Materials
1.2.2 Petroleum and Mineral
1.2.3 Vegetable
1.2.4 Animal
1.2.5 Synthetic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Candle Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Traditional Field
1.3.3 Craft Field
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Candle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Candle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Candle Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Candle Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Candle Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Candle Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Candle Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Candle Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Candle Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Candle Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Candle Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Candle Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Candle Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Candle Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Candle Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Candle Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Candle Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Candle Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Candle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Candle Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Candle Sales Raw Materials
4.1.1 Global Candle Historical Sales Raw Materials (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Candle Forecasted Sales Raw Materials (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Candle Sales Market Share Raw Materials (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Candle Revenue Raw Materials
4.2.1 Global Candle Historical Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Candle Forecasted Revenue Raw Materials (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Candle Revenue Market Share Raw Materials (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Candle Price Raw Materials
4.3.1 Global Candle Price Raw Materials (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Candle Price Forecast Raw Materials (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Candle Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Candle Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Candle Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Candle Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Candle Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Candle Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Candle Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Candle Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Candle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Candle Market Size Raw Materials
6.1.1 North America Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Candle Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Candle Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Candle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Candle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Candle Market Size Raw Materials
7.1.1 Europe Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Candle Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Candle Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Candle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Candle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Candle Market Size Raw Materials
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Candle Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Candle Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Candle Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Candle Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Candle Market Size Raw Materials
9.1.1 Latin America Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Candle Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Candle Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Candle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Candle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Market Size Raw Materials
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales Raw Materials (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Candle Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)
11.1.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Corporation Information
11.1.2 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Overview
11.1.3 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Product Description
11.1.5 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Recent Developments
11.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation
11.2.1 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Corporation Information
11.2.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Overview
11.2.3 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Product Description
11.2.5 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Recent Developments
11.3 Bolsius
11.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information
11.3.2 Bolsius Overview
11.3.3 Bolsius Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Bolsius Candle Product Description
11.3.5 Bolsius Recent Developments
11.4 MVP Group International, Inc
11.4.1 MVP Group International, Inc Corporation Information
11.4.2 MVP Group International, Inc Overview
11.4.3 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Product Description
11.4.5 MVP Group International, Inc Recent Developments
11.5 Gies
11.5.1 Gies Corporation Information
11.5.2 Gies Overview
11.5.3 Gies Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Gies Candle Product Description
11.5.5 Gies Recent Developments
11.6 Talent
11.6.1 Talent Corporation Information
11.6.2 Talent Overview
11.6.3 Talent Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Talent Candle Product Description
11.6.5 Talent Recent Developments
11.7 Universal Candle
11.7.1 Universal Candle Corporation Information
11.7.2 Universal Candle Overview
11.7.3 Universal Candle Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Universal Candle Candle Product Description
11.7.5 Universal Candle Recent Developments
11.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD
11.8.1 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Corporation Information
11.8.2 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Overview
11.8.3 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Product Description
11.8.5 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Recent Developments
11.9 Vollmar
11.9.1 Vollmar Corporation Information
11.9.2 Vollmar Overview
11.9.3 Vollmar Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Vollmar Candle Product Description
11.9.5 Vollmar Recent Developments
11.10 Empire Candle Co., LLC
11.10.1 Empire Candle Co., LLC Corporation Information
11.10.2 Empire Candle Co., LLC Overview
11.10.3 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Product Description
11.10.5 Empire Candle Co., LLC Recent Developments
11.11 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited
11.11.1 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Corporation Information
11.11.2 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Overview
11.11.3 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Product Description
11.11.5 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Recent Developments
11.12 Diptqyue
11.12.1 Diptqyue Corporation Information
11.12.2 Diptqyue Overview
11.12.3 Diptqyue Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Diptqyue Candle Product Description
11.12.5 Diptqyue Recent Developments
11.13 Zhongnam
11.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information
11.13.2 Zhongnam Overview
11.13.3 Zhongnam Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Zhongnam Candle Product Description
11.13.5 Zhongnam Recent Developments
11.14 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.
11.14.1 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.14.2 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Overview
11.14.3 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Product Description
11.14.5 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
11.15 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.
11.15.1 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Corporation Information
11.15.2 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Overview
11.15.3 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Product Description
11.15.5 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Recent Developments
11.16 Allite
11.16.1 Allite Corporation Information
11.16.2 Allite Overview
11.16.3 Allite Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Allite Candle Product Description
11.16.5 Allite Recent Developments
11.17 Armadilla Wax Works
11.17.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information
11.17.2 Armadilla Wax Works Overview
11.17.3 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Product Description
11.17.5 Armadilla Wax Works Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Candle Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Candle Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Candle Production Mode & Process
12.4 Candle Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Candle Sales Channels
12.4.2 Candle Distributors
12.5 Candle Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Candle Industry Trends
13.2 Candle Market Drivers
13.3 Candle Market Challenges
13.4 Candle Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Candle Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
