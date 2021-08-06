Smart Textile Market Analysis, Trends, Product Demand, Key Players, Major Applications, Research Report 2027 | Textronics, Peratech, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Smart Textile Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Textile market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Textile market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Textile market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Textile market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Textile report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Textile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Textile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Textile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Textile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Textile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Textile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Textronics, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, d3o lab, Schoeller, Texas Instruments, Exo2, Vista Medical, Ohmatex ApS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Passive Smart Textile, Active Smart Textile, Ultra-Smart Textile

Market Segmentation by Application:

Military Uses, Civil Uses, Healthcare Uses, Other

The Smart Textile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Textile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Textile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Textile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Textile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Textile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Textile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Textile market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Textile Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Passive Smart Textile

1.2.3 Active Smart Textile

1.2.4 Ultra-Smart Textile

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Military Uses

1.3.3 Civil Uses

1.3.4 Healthcare Uses

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Smart Textile Production

2.1 Global Smart Textile Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Smart Textile Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Smart Textile Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Textile Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Smart Textile Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia

3 Global Smart Textile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Smart Textile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Smart Textile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Smart Textile Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Smart Textile Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Smart Textile Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Smart Textile Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Smart Textile Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Smart Textile Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Smart Textile Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Smart Textile Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Smart Textile Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Smart Textile Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Smart Textile Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Textile Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Smart Textile Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Smart Textile Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Smart Textile Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Textile Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Smart Textile Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Smart Textile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Smart Textile Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Smart Textile Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Smart Textile Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smart Textile Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Smart Textile Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Smart Textile Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Smart Textile Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Smart Textile Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Smart Textile Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Smart Textile Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Smart Textile Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Smart Textile Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Smart Textile Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Smart Textile Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Smart Textile Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Smart Textile Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Smart Textile Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Smart Textile Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Smart Textile Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Smart Textile Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Smart Textile Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Smart Textile Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Smart Textile Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Textile Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Smart Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Smart Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Smart Textile Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Smart Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Smart Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Smart Textile Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Smart Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Smart Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Smart Textile Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Smart Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Smart Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Smart Textile Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Smart Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Smart Textile Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Smart Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Smart Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Smart Textile Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Textile Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Smart Textile Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Smart Textile Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Smart Textile Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Textile Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Smart Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Smart Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Smart Textile Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Smart Textile Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Smart Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Smart Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Textronics

12.1.1 Textronics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Textronics Overview

12.1.3 Textronics Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Textronics Smart Textile Product Description

12.1.5 Textronics Recent Developments

12.2 Peratech

12.2.1 Peratech Corporation Information

12.2.2 Peratech Overview

12.2.3 Peratech Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Peratech Smart Textile Product Description

12.2.5 Peratech Recent Developments

12.3 DuPont

12.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DuPont Overview

12.3.3 DuPont Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DuPont Smart Textile Product Description

12.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments

12.4 Clothing+

12.4.1 Clothing+ Corporation Information

12.4.2 Clothing+ Overview

12.4.3 Clothing+ Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Clothing+ Smart Textile Product Description

12.4.5 Clothing+ Recent Developments

12.5 Outlast

12.5.1 Outlast Corporation Information

12.5.2 Outlast Overview

12.5.3 Outlast Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Outlast Smart Textile Product Description

12.5.5 Outlast Recent Developments

12.6 d3o lab

12.6.1 d3o lab Corporation Information

12.6.2 d3o lab Overview

12.6.3 d3o lab Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 d3o lab Smart Textile Product Description

12.6.5 d3o lab Recent Developments

12.7 Schoeller

12.7.1 Schoeller Corporation Information

12.7.2 Schoeller Overview

12.7.3 Schoeller Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Schoeller Smart Textile Product Description

12.7.5 Schoeller Recent Developments

12.8 Texas Instruments

12.8.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.8.2 Texas Instruments Overview

12.8.3 Texas Instruments Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Texas Instruments Smart Textile Product Description

12.8.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

12.9 Exo2

12.9.1 Exo2 Corporation Information

12.9.2 Exo2 Overview

12.9.3 Exo2 Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Exo2 Smart Textile Product Description

12.9.5 Exo2 Recent Developments

12.10 Vista Medical

12.10.1 Vista Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Vista Medical Overview

12.10.3 Vista Medical Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Vista Medical Smart Textile Product Description

12.10.5 Vista Medical Recent Developments

12.11 Ohmatex ApS

12.11.1 Ohmatex ApS Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ohmatex ApS Overview

12.11.3 Ohmatex ApS Smart Textile Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ohmatex ApS Smart Textile Product Description

12.11.5 Ohmatex ApS Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Smart Textile Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Smart Textile Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Smart Textile Production Mode & Process

13.4 Smart Textile Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Smart Textile Sales Channels

13.4.2 Smart Textile Distributors

13.5 Smart Textile Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Smart Textile Industry Trends

14.2 Smart Textile Market Drivers

14.3 Smart Textile Market Challenges

14.4 Smart Textile Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Smart Textile Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

